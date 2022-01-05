Father John Misty is back with a new subject and release date for a new record

“Funny Girl” is the first single from “Chloë and The Next 20th”, the album due out on April 8th.

It was a desert pandemic for the fans of Father John Misty who left their last album in 2018, “God’s Favorite Customer”. Since then, Tillman has given away a few crumbs between some original loose themes and a cover by Leonard Cohen in “One Of Us Cannot Be Wrong”. In 2022, the American musician decides to spread the good news.

The announcement was made this Tuesday, January 4th, and the new single debuted on Wednesday at dawn. It’s called “Funny Girl” and it’s a return to great compositions and orchestral instruments, in a vintage setting but with the usual misty touch.

The theme is part of the fifth original album, titled “Chloe and the Next 20th Century,” which is due out April 8 – and which will be sold on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital. There will also be a limited edition with additional singles including a cover by Lana Del Rey.

On top of all this news, Misty announced her return on stage for two very special concerts to showcase the new album. The first will take place in Los Angeles on February 25, accompanied by the city’s Philharmonic Orchestra. A little over a month later he repeated the feat on April 7th in London with the help of Britten’s Symphony Orchestra in Barbican Hall. Ticket sales begin on January 7th.