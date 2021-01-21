Fat Replacers Market Latest Trend and Precise Outlook 2020-2027 : Cargill, ADM, Kerry Group, FMC Corporation, Du Pont, Ingredion

The research report published by “Data Bridge Market research report provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Worldwide Fat Replacers Market 2021 Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.”

Fat replacers market is expected to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecasting period of 2020-2027. Fat replacers have opened a path for new generation of reduced fat foods which have good taste and high texture. Also, consumers’ feedback will also result in the growth of market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The major players covered in the fat replacers market report are Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, Kerry Group, FMC Corporation, DuPont, Ingredion Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ashland Inc., CP Kelco, Tate & Lyle, Corbion, Fiberstar, Inc., Pfizer Inc., IOC Group, Unilever Inc., Mitsubishi Kaizen Food Corp., Andeavor, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ulrick & Short, DKS Co, Agritech Worldwide, Solvaira Specialties, Beneo GmbH, Nestle, Frito-Lay, P&G Food Ingredients among other domestic and global players.

Fat replacers in food are non-fat substances which taste as natural fats. These natural fats are in the forms of creaminess, texture, mouth feel. More and more consumption of natural fat can increase the risk of obesity and cancer, whereas saturated fat consumption may end in high blood cholesterol. Fat replacers play a major role as substitutes to fat in a diet which moderate the health risks associated with it. These days different snacks are available in the market which has started using fat replacers and focusing on the needs of the health-conscious population.

Consumption of low-calorie and low-fat diet food products are the major factors considered for the growth of the global fat replacers market. Adding high amount of fat replacers in weight loss management programs is also the major factor expected to increase growth of the global fat replacers market.

Whereas, fat replacers cannot be compared favourably with the full fat counterparts available in the market in terms of taste, which may be a key factor expected to hinder the growth of the global fat replacers market. Due to increased social awareness of animals, large numbers of people from developed countries are turning to dairy-free diets. This has resulted in a dynamic transition from a supplement made from milk to a milk allergy over the forecast period.

The countries covered in the fat replacers market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

India and China are at the forefront of this market and are expected to be the dominant players during the forecast period. Due to their large population and high availability of plant proteins in the region, used in the production of replacement oils is considered an important driving force in the region. The increase in the obesity population in Asia is also a factor that drives the market for foreigners in the region.

By Type (Carbohydrate-Based, Protein-Based, Fat/Lipid-Based),

Application (Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Convenience Foods and Beverages, Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads, Others),

Form (Powder, Liquid),

Source (Plant, Animal)

