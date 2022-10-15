Fastest Nilou ascension materials farming guide

The Genshin Impression 3.1 replace has lastly entered its second part, and players have a possibility to summon Nilou. She has been out for just a few days, and plenty of gamers may already have their fingers on her. These people will wish to begin farming ascension supplies to get her to degree 90 earlier than they begin growing her expertise ranges.

Crucial useful resource for her ascension will likely be farming 168 Padisarahs, an area specialty solely discovered within the Sumeru rainforest. 81 Padisarah will be harvested in a single day, and gamers should wait 48 hours for them to respawn. This text will cowl all spawn places of Padisarah in Genshin Impression, together with the quickest farming routes for the fabric.

Genshin Impression 3.1: Location and path to farm Padisarah for Nilou’s ascension

Sumeru updates have launched a big number of native specialties, and Padisarah is one in all them. It’s utilized by Nilou as an ascension materials.

Here’s a checklist of places the place the Padisarahs spawn abundantly:

Vanarana = 32 Padisarahs

= 32 Padisarahs Alcazarzaray = 11 Padisarahs

= 11 Padisarahs Sumeru Metropolis = 11 Padisarahs

= 11 Padisarahs Vissudha Subject = Three Padisarahs

= Three Padisarahs Pardis Dhyai = 12 Padisrahs

Remember that placing Tighnari within the occasion will tremendously assist pinpoint the spawn location of Padisarah. Given beneath are some quick and environment friendly farming routes for the fabric that had been introduced by Sora Hosina, a budding content material creator.

Vanarana

Gamers can accumulate round 32 Padisarahs in Vanarana. Remember that you’ll have to exit from the dream state of this area to gather these Padisarahs in actuality.

Padisarah in Varnara: Route 01 (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Padisarah in Varanara: Route 02 (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Padisarah in Varanara: Route 3 (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Comply with all three routes to reap all of the Padisarahs current within the Varanara space.

Alcazarzaray

Padisarah in Alcazarzaray: Route 04 (Picture through Genshin Impression)

11 Padisarahs will be harvested within the Alcazarzaray space. You can begin from the southeast teleport waypoint and observe the farming route, as proven within the image above to gather them.

Sumeru Metropolis

Padisarah in Sumeru Metropolis: Route 05 (Picture through Genshin Impression)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Sumeru Metropolis and observe the route marked within the image above. A complete of 11 Padisarahs will be collected right here. You’ll be able to select to both observe the complete route on foot or use a teleport waypoint to achieve the spawn places a tad sooner.

Vissudha Subject

Padisarah in Vissudha Fields: Route 06 (Picture through HoYoverse)

Go to the teleport waypoint of Vissudha Subject to gather three Padisarahs. Head north alongside the farming route proven within the picture above.

Pardis Dhyai

Padisarah in Pardis Dhyai: Route 07 (Picture through HoYoverse)

Lastly, you’ll have to harvest all of the remaining Padisarahs (round 12) in Pardis Dhyai. Teleport to the east waypoint and observe the farming route proven within the image above.

Gamers also can purchase Padisarahs from an NPC named Jut who will be noticed within the Grand Bazaar space of Sumeru Metropolis. With every flower costing round 1,000 Mora, players might want to spend 5,000 Mora to purchase 5 Padisarahs from him.

