Fastest farming routes and spots

Genshin Affect gamers who’ve summoned Cyno might want to acquire Scarabs from all through Sumeru’s desert space in the event that they plan to ascend him to the next degree. Sadly, discovering these Scarabs could be tough as they’re unfold out everywhere in the desert.

To get Cyno to the best degree, gamers will want loads of these beetles, so gathering as lots of them as potential is vital to boosting his stats. Fortunately, this text options farming routes for gamers to collect these bugs simply, and with 80 of them unfold out throughout the desert, followers can have their Cyno maxed out in only a few days. Listed here are some quick farming routes for Scarabs in Genshin Affect.

Genshin Affect: Quickest Scarab farming routes

Relating to farming Scarabs, Genshin Affect gamers can both select between a quick and environment friendly farming route, or one which methodically gathers all 80 Scarabs within the desert. The quickest path collects far fewer Scarabs than the sluggish path, however the sluggish path requires gamers to have accomplished a wide range of puzzles in Sumeru to unlock all the underground areas the place these bugs disguise. Gamers will need to make certain they acquire as many Scarabs as they’ll each time they’ve the prospect in order to let the bugs respawn after 48 hours.

The quickest route (Picture by way of kazuheart)

First off, gamers can discover the quickest route above (marked in pink, solely on the floor), and it’ll take them on a journey all through the higher area of Sumeru, with many Scarabs that may be discovered rolling round on the sands.

To select up all of those Scarabs, followers might want to have accomplished the Golden Slumber quest and the Twin Proof quest, however doing so is unquestionably value it for the additional Scarabs which are unlocked. If gamers wouldn’t have these quests accomplished, they’ll merely comply with the pink arrows to select up the Scarabs discovered on the desert floor.

For gamers who’ve accomplished extra of the Sumeru desert storyline, they’ll collect as much as 80 Scarabs by accessing each the floor and underground areas in Sumeru. This information reveals off all the Scarab areas within the desert with a deal with effectivity and followers who want to decide up each Scarab accessible will need to make certain they take a look at these areas. By gathering all 80 Scarabs, gamers can rapidly ascend their Cyno in only a few days.

Lastly, for gamers who need to take their very own route using simply the map areas, an interactive map with all the Scarabs has been supplied above. Followers can then head out and collect them in whichever order is most handy for his or her groups, and with tons of Scarabs to be discovered on the map, they will simply have sufficient to ascend Cyno a couple of levels by the top of their journey.

Genshin Affect has a big number of totally different ascension supplies to gather, and Scarabs are a few of the hardest to search out, however followers can simply collect all of them with the assistance of the farming routes proven above.



