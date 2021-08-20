Faro hosts three very special concerts in September

Pedro Abrunhosa, DAMA, Aurea, Carolina Deslandes, Marisa Liz or Rita Redshoes are some of the names that will appear.

Carolina Deslandes is one of the songs that will work.

There is no Festival F in the historic center of Faro this year, but the organization has prepared a number of special concerts – the F-Nights – which will take place from September 3rd to 5th. The shows always start at 9.30 p.m. in Largo da Sé.

The program begins with a performance by Pedro Abrunhosa, who invited the Orquestra Clássica do Sul to interpret his songs with him. The opening concert will be by Yuca & The Groove Valley.

The next day, September 4th, Aurea, Carolina Deslandes, Marisa Liz and Rita Redshoes play with the Orquestra de Jazz do Algarve. Teresa Aleixo will be in charge of the opening. On the last day, the DAMA brings Agir, Bárbara Bandeira, Bárbara Tinoco, Irma and Tainá to Faro. Fernando Leal plays at the beginning of the night.

All tickets cost € 15 and are available online – for the first, second and third day.