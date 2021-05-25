Farm Video Surveillance System Market 2021 – Overview, Driving Factors, Segments and Forecast to 2023

Apart from agricultural farms, companies in the farm video surveillance system market are increasing efforts to meet the needs of end users in poultry farms. This has led to the emergence of Wi-Fi surveillance solutions that address the dispersed nature of chicken-rearing facilities. For instance, Hikvision— a leading provider of digital surveillance solutions, announced the launch of their innovative Hikvision Wi-Fi surveillance solution that caters to stakeholders handling multi-site chicken farms. These innovative monitoring solutions are contributing toward the growth of the farm video surveillance system market, which is estimated to reach a revenue of ~US$ 3.6 Bn by the end of 2027.

Companies in the farm video surveillance system market are focusing on thermal cameras that serve as effective security measures well suited in the rural setting. There is a growing demand for farm video surveillance systems in poultry sheds, since end users need to ensure operational efficiency and biosecurity adherence. This is evident since livestock & crop monitoring application of the farm video surveillance system market is predicted for exponential growth.

End-to-End Farm Video Surveillance Systems Meet Specific Needs of End Users

Companies in the farm video surveillance system market are introducing security cameras that eliminate the need for technicians during installation. This trend has contributed to the expansion of the hardware component segment of the farm video surveillance system market. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities to develop advanced single farm PTZ (Pan/Tilt/Zoom) security cameras that are rapidly replacing the need for multiple fixed ranch security cameras, thus saving on the end users’ budget. On the other hand, manufacturers are developing wireless farm security cameras that are capable of transmitting data over the air.

Smart agriculture monitoring solutions are witnessing high demand in the farm video surveillance system market to optimize farming productivity. This is evident, since employee monitoring and operations monitoring application segments of the farm video surveillance system market are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Since agriculture is heavily dependent on machinery, there is a growing need for surveillance systems that offer equipment monitoring.

Smart Agriculture Systems with IoT to Offer Cost-efficient Farming Solutions

Proliferation of IoT in farm video surveillance systems is bringing about a change in the global market, which is estimated to progress at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. The concept of smart agriculture systems is being fueled with the integration of IoT-based solutions. Growing population and ongoing developments in Industry 4.0 are expected to revolutionize IoT in farm video surveillance systems. Moreover, rising demand for organic produce is another key driver contributing toward market growth, which is aimed at fulfilling the demand for premium-quality grains.

Intelligent agriculture surveillance systems are being incorporated with smart sensing technology. For instance, Eastern Peak-an international IT company provides IoT and digital solutions through smart agriculture systems. Thus, smart agriculture systems are being highly publicized in the farm video surveillance system market, owing to their cost efficiency in eliminating wastewater and overhead expenses. Companies in the farm video surveillance system market are focusing on R&D spending to develop advanced monitoring systems that offer insights on poorly watered plants and overwatering in farm fields.

Winning Imperatives: Automatic Recording of Livestock and Precision Livestock Farming

Automated tracking of animals is much easier in a controlled laboratory setting. Hence, there is a growing demand for large-scale phenotyping of animal behavior traits in the market for farm video surveillance systems in commercial farm conditions. The farm video surveillance system market is continuously evolving, since five leading players account to ~85% of the total market stake. However, commercial farm conditions are subject to several issues involving animal group sizing and changing stock density, which pose as a challenges for companies to offer efficient tracking to end users. Hence, vendors are increasing research in automatic recording of livestock and poultry behavior that fulfil the needs of end users.

The concept of precision livestock farming (PLF) is surfacing in the farm video surveillance system market. Technological advancements in PLF has offered end users with continuous real-time monitoring of health and reproduction of animals, along with insights about the environmental impact on animals. Moreover, IoT has enabled interconnection between computing devices via the Internet to provide end users with options for informed decision-making.

