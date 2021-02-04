Farm Mechanization Market 2021-28 upcoming trends in farming with John Deere, Mahindra, TAFE, International Tractors, AGCO, Beri Udyog, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, Daedong Industrial, Escorts Group, Fotol Lovol, Kubota Tractors, KUHN Group, Lemken India, McCormick, Pottinger, SDF Group

Mechanization plays a vital role in enhancing sustainable food production, thereby boosting food security in Nigeria as exemplified in various mechanized operations in the farm that has to do with planting, germination, growth and weed control of the crops.

Advantages: Very cheap form of power; high efficiency; can work at a stretch; maintenance and operating cost is very low and not affected by weather conditions. Disadvantages: Initial capital investment is high; require good amount of technical knowledge and it causes great danger, if handled without care.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

John Deere, Mahindra, TAFE, International Tractors, AGCO, Beri Udyog, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, Daedong Industrial, Escorts Group, Fotol Lovol, Kubota Tractors, KUHN Group, Lemken India, McCormick, Pottinger, SDF Group.

Market segmentation by benefits:

Timeliness of operation

Precision of operation

Improvement of work environment

Enhancement of safety

Reduction of drudgery of labour

Reduction of loss of crops and food products

Increased productivity of land

Increased economic return to farmers

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

