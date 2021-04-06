Farm Management Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Trimble, Raven Industries, Topcon Positioning Systems, Agrivi, AgJunction and more.

Farm Management Software Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4230577

The global farm management software market is estimated to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 4.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021–2026.

Top Companies Profiled in the Farm Management Software Market:

Trimble (US)

Raven Industries (US)

Topcon Positioning Systems (US)

Granular Inc.

A Corteva Agriscience Company (US)

x (UK)

AgJunction (US)

Access Full Report with all Information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4230577

“Precision aquaculture application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period”

The farm management software market for precision aquaculture is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by application. The increasing demand for protein-rich aqua food is driving the growth of farm management software for precision aquaculture. Additionally, to increase the production of different types of fishes, adequate amount of nutrients as per the requirement must be fed to the them.

“Production planning is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during forecast period”

The production planning of the farm management software market is estimated to register largest market share in 2026, by farm production planning. The main driver for the farm management software market in the production planning segment is the increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population and subsequent rise in demand for food worldwide, and strengthening of intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations.

“APAC is projected to become the fastest growing geographical market between 2021 and 2026”

The farm management software market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by region. The growth prospects of the market in APAC are very high as farm management software is still a nascent technology in many countries in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Summary Of Changes

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 1 Farm Management Software Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List Of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 List Of Key Primary Interview Participants

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.4 Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 3 Top-Down Approach

2.2.3 Farm Management Software Market: Demand-Side Analysis

Figure 4 Demand-Side Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Farm Management Software Market Estimation: Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 5 Supply-Side Market Size Estimation

2.2.5 Growth Forecast Assumptions

Table 1 Remote Sensing Technology Penetration In Major Countries

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Farm Management Software Market: Pre- And Post-Covid-19 Scenario Analysis, 2017–2026 (Usd Million)

3.1 Realistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

3.2 Optimistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

Figure 8 Precision Farming Application Expected To Hold Largest Size Of Farm Management Software Market During Forecast Period

Figure 9 Data Analytics Services To Register Highest Cagr In Farm Management Software Market From 2021 To 2026

Figure 10 Farm Management Software Market For Medium-Sized Farms To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

Figure 11 Production Planning Segment To Account For Largest Size Of Farm Management Software Market From 2021 To 2026

Figure 12 South America To Grow At Highest Cagr In Farm Management Software Market From 2021 To 2026

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Global Farm Management Software Market

Figure 13 Need For Real-Time Data Management To Drive Farm Management Software Market

4.2 Farm Management Software Market In Europe

Figure 14 Germany Held Largest Share Of Farm Management Software Market In Europe In 2020

4.3 Farm Management Software Market, By Offering

Figure 15 On-Cloud Segment To Continue To Account For Largest Size Of Market Through 2026

4.4 Farm Management Software Market, By Farm Size

Figure 16 Medium-Sized Farms To Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.5 Farm Management Software Market, By Production Planning

Figure 17 Post-Production Planning Segment To Register Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

4.6 Regional Analysis Of Farm Management Software Market

Figure 18 Americas To Hold Largest Share Of Farm Management Software Market In 2021

5 Market Overview

……CONTINUED

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=4230577

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.