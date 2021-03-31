Farm Management Software and Services Market to be Worth USD 3,015.5 Million by 2027 | Top Players Are Trimble Inc, Deere and Company, etc

The Global Farm Management Software and Services Market is expected to be valued at USD 3,015.5 Million in 2027 from USD 1,116.0 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 14.0% through the forecast period.

The rising global population and the growing need to increase agricultural productivity is driving the demand of the market. The global Farm Management Software and Services Market will be worth USD 3,015.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing focus of the farmers to increase farm efficiency and crop yield. Increasing research and development for the advancement of the farm management software and services is expected to make the technology more cost-effective and accessible for the farmers. The rising focus of the farmers towards precision farming and livestock monitoring is most likely to propel the demand for farm management software and services.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/331

The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Farm Management Software and Services market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027). The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Farm Management Software and Services market. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Rapid urbanization in the developing economies has resulted in the growth of smart greenhouses. Moreover, the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) based technologies in smart greenhouses has made them technologically more advanced as they eliminated human-intervention and made the process more cost-effective.

Key Highlights from Report

The precision farming segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques is expected to drive the growth of precision farming.

Raven Industries announced the acquisition of a major ownership of the autonomous platform of DOT in October, 2019. This acquisition is accelerating the advancement of precision agricultural technology, leading to the fully autonomous solution.

Leading players in the sector are Trimble Inc, Deere and Company, The Climate Corporation, GEA Group, Agjunction, Raven Industries, Delaval, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Iteris, Inc., and Conservis Corporation.

Visit For Inquiry: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/331

Emergen Research has segmented the global Farm Management Software and Services Market on the basis of Agriculture Type, Delivery model, Service Provider, and region:

The global Farm Management Software and Services market is segmented based on product types offered in the market, their applications, end-user industries, different types of technologies, and key regions of the market.

Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Livestock Farming Precision Farming Smart Greenhouse farming Fish Farming Others

Delivery model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cloud-based Web-based

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Managed Services System Integrators Assisted Professional Services Maintenance & support Others



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/farm-management-software-and-services-market

Farm Management Software and Services Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Farm Management Software and Services market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/331

Thank you for reading our report. Reports and Data provides customization of the report as per the needs of the clients. For further inquiry on customization, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to fit your requirements.