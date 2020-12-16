Farm Equipment Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By 2026 | AGCO Corporation; KUBOTA Corporation; CLAAS KGaA mbH

Farm Equipment Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Farm Equipment Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global Farm Equipment Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 101.89 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 138.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be attributed to increased support from government and increased effectiveness with the adoption of mechanized labour.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Farm Equipment Market Development:

Increasing adoption of mechanized methods of agriculture and capital-intensive agriculture techniques due to the increased efficiency and effectiveness associated with the usage of the equipments; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Lower adoption rates from farmers of developing regions for the usage of high cost farm equipment; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

1) In December 2018, CNH Industrial N.V. announced the launch of their “AGXTEND” aftermarket agricultural farming equipment brand. This brand will focus on providing consumers of CNH’s various agricultural brands aftermarket expertise in precision farming and agricultural technology. 2) In September 2018, Escorts Limited announced the launch of their first driverless, tractor. The product will help farmers in maximising their output significantly while the tractor can operate autonomously in the farming processes. 3) In April 2018, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced the launch of Mahindra “Novo” range of tractors that are semi-autonomous and equipped with the latest cost-effective technology. The products available in the range include a two-wheel drive 65HP “655 DI”, and a four-wheel drive 75HP “755 DI”.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the farm equipment market are AGCO Corporation; KUBOTA Corporation; CLAAS KGaA mbH; SDF S.p.A.; Deere & Company; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.; Escorts Limited; Alamo Group Inc.; Bucher Industries; CNH Industrial N.V.; ISEKI & CO., LTD.; YANMAR CO., LTD.; Exel Industries; ZETOR TRACTORS a.s.; Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and International Tractors Limited.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

