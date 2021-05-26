Farm Equipment Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Farm Equipment Market By Sources, End-Users and key players - John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Alamo Group Inc., Zetor Tractors A.S, Bucher Industries, Class KGaA, Escorts Group, Exel industries, Netafim Ltd, TAFE, SAME Deutz-Fahr, JCB, ISEKI, Caterpillar, Daedong Industrial Company, Kongskilde, Kivon RUS, Valmont Industries, Zoomlion, YTO Group, Lovol Heavy Industry, Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery, Wuzheng Group, Kuhn, Shifeng Group, Yanmar Company

Farm Equipment market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020 and 2021.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Farm Equipment from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Farm Equipment market.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Plowing & Cultivation Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Agricultural

Forestry

Horticulture

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Farm Equipment Market Overview



Chapter Two: Farm Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player



Chapter Three: Farm Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Type



Chapter Four: Farm Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Application



Chapter Five: Farm Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel



Chapter Six: Farm Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Region



Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Farm Equipment Players



Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Farm Equipment



Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Farm Equipment (2021-2030)



Chapter Ten: Appendix



