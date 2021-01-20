Farm Animal Drug Industry – Valuable Growth Prospects, Key Country Analysis, Trends and Forecast till 2027 with Top Players | Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Elanco, Idexx Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health, Vetoquinol, Virbac

The report entitled Farm Animal Drug Market by DBMR presents a new market research analysis that offers a detailed evaluation of the business vertical and a Complete overview of the industry segments.The Farm Animal Drug market analysis report provides a broader view of the market that lets businesses benchmark other unfocused companies. The market research report helps to success that includes likes and dislikes of a specific market segment in a certain geographical area, their expectations, and readiness etc. Similarly, this market report is useful to learn more about the target market and understand the various factors involved in the buying decisions.

Global farm animal drug market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25421.46 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for contaminated free meat and proteins and rising consumption of fresh meat are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Farm Animal Drug Market

Farm animals drugs are specially designed for the treatment of the diseases related to animals. They are mainly designed for diagnosis and prevention of diseases in animals. They are very useful for animals as it used to maintain good health of the farm animals. Anti- inflammatory, anesthetics, hormones, anti- effective etc. are some of the common products of the farm animal drugs. Increasing demand for farm drugs in medical substance is the factor fueling the market growth.

Farm Animal Drug Market Segmentation:

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

Market Drivers

Rising usage of farm drugs in medical substances is driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for branded and good quality pharmaceuticals and drugs is another factor driving market

Rising production of anti-infective and penetration of parasiticides is driving market

Growing demand for contaminated free meats and protein is driving market.

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the usage of drugs for animal is restraining the market growth

Strict government rules related to the usage of farm animal drugs is another factor restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professionals is another factor restraining market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Dechra Pharmaceuticals announced that they are opening their new laboratory in Croatian capital Zagreb so that they can expand their experimental treatments. It will help the company to expand them in the lucrative poultry vaccine market so that they can strengthen their position in the market.

In April 2014, Eli Lilly and Company announced that they acquired Novartis Animal Health so that they can expand their animal health business, Elanco. This will also help the company to acquire, six dedicated research and development facilities, nine manufacturing sites, and their portfolio of approximately 600 products. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product portfolio and create new more innovations so that they can meet the need and requirement of the people.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Drugs for Farm Animal Drug market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Farm Animal Drug Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Competitive Analysis: Global Farm Animal Drug Market

Global farm animal drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of farm animal drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Farm Animal Drug Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global farm animal drug market are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Elanco, Idexx Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corporation., Vetoquinol, Virbac, Zoetis, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corporation, Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited., SeQuent, Ashish Life Science., Ouro Fino Saude Animal, Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Farm Animal Drug Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

