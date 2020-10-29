Farber’s Disease Drug Market | Leading Players – Impax Laboratories, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America

In Farber’s Disease Drug Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Farber’s Disease Drug Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Farber’s Disease Drug Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global Farber’s disease drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complications associated with Farber disease are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Farber’s disease drug market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cardinal Health, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Impax Laboratories, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., WOCKHARDT, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Enzyvant and many others

Market Definition: Global Farber’s Disease Drug Market

Farber’s disease is also known as Farber’s Lipogranulomatosis or acid ceramidase deficiency which is an ultra-rare inherited genetic disorder characterized by error in lipid metabolism caused by deficiency of ceramidase, an enzyme responsible for breaking down fatty material in our body’s cells. This deficiency of ceramidase occurs due to mutation in the N-Acylsphingosine Amidohydrolase 1 (ASAH1) gene responsible for making an enzyme called ceramidase. The deficiency of this enzyme may results in cell abnormalities and organ system dysfunction which will affect the joints, liver, throat, tissues and central nervous system.

According to the stats published in the Orphanet, it was identified up to 200 cases diagnosed with Farber disease worldwide. The certain toxin and change in environment have largely contributed to the rising prevalence of Farber disease and accelerating the demand of novel therapies which further helps in the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Farber’s Disease Drug Market

Farber’s Disease Drug Market : By Type

Classical Variant of Farber Disease

Intermediate or mild Variant of Farber Disease

Neonatal-Visceral Variant of Farber Disease

Neurological Progressive Variant of Farber Disease

Combined Farber and Sandhoff Disease Variant

Prosaposin Deficiency

Farber’s Disease Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Farber’s Disease Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Farber’s Disease Drug Market : By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others

Farber’s Disease Drug Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Farber’s Disease Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Farber’s Disease Drug Market:

In March 2019, Enzyvant received Fast Track designation from the FDA for RVT-801, a recombinant ceramidase developed for enzyme replacement therapy for acid ceramidase deficiency, the treatment of Farber disease. The FDA Fast Track designation enables to accelerate the development process further helping in the rapid review of drugs and treatment of patients quite efficiently and early. In July 2018, Enzyvant entered into research collaboration with PerkinElmer Genomics to address the key gap in the diagnoses of Farber disease patients. This collaboration will significantly change the treatment landscape by providing early diagnosis to the patients who may live with Farber disease and remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

Farber’s Disease Drug Market Drivers

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Adoption of unhealthy life style, irregular eating habits and lack of physical exercise

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms

The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with Farber disease

Farber’s Disease Drug Market Restraints

Effective treatment is very less available due to low prevalence of Farber disease worldwide

Inadequate knowledge about Farber disease in some developing countries

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies

Products of the Report :

