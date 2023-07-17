Far From the Front, They Stand in Honor of Ukraine

Each morning on the stroke of 9, within the western Ukrainian metropolis of Chernivtsi, the complete city sq. involves a standstill for a second of silence to mourn the warfare lifeless.

Cops block the streets. Folks maintain their arms over their hearts. Languid, operatic music flows from a speaker positioned on a wrought iron balcony overlooking the cobblestone sq.. For a couple of minutes, because the solar beams down and flags snap within the wind, everybody and the whole lot stops.

It’s a singular ritual, and the elaborateness is important, metropolis leaders say, as a result of standing right here, in the course of this stunning city, the place there’s not a sandbag, cracked window or soldier in sight, you’ll be able to virtually overlook this nation is at warfare.

Chernivtsi, tucked into the southwest nook of Ukraine, lots of of miles from the entrance, has by no means been hit by a missile — and it’s not small, 300,000 folks. There are few checkpoints or navy automobiles or clumps of younger males in camouflage crowding the espresso machine on the grocery store — like there at all times are in Ukraine’s cities within the east, heart and south.