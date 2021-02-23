Fantasy Sports Market Eyeing Phenomenal Growth at a healthy 12.5 % CAGR | ReportCrux Market Research

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Fantasy Sports Market by Type (Fantasy Soccer, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Football, Fantasy Basketball, Fantasy Hockey, Fantasy Golf, and Other Sports); by Gender (Male, and Female); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″.

Fantasy Sports Market is estimated to grow from USD 907.0 Million in 2019 to USD 2,327.0 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-2027

Strategic alliances and partnerships with different stakeholders, growing spending on advertising and promotions, and rising millennial interest are major factors responsible for the increased growth of the fantasy sports industry.

Request for Sample report:

https://reportcrux.com/request-sample-report/Fantasy-Sports-Market

Market Overview

The strategic alliances and partnerships with different stakeholders, increasing spending on advertising and promotions, and growing millennial interest, are the major factors responsible for the increased growth of the fantasy sports industry. The increase in the number of sporting events organized worldwide is also among the factors driving the growth of the fantasy sports industry.

The desire to engage in a sporting event instead of watching it has dramatically increased the business bar. Technological developments, combined with the availability of streaming partners, are also likely to propel the fantasy sports industry further.

The rising growth of OTT platforms for the fantasy sport segment is likely to show promising growth. OTT’s sporting experience is expected to observe creativity, driven primarily by the fantasy sport market. Fantasy sport and OTT channels have been an ideal fit for the entertainment industry as a whole. Fantasy sport is likely to receive a significant boost with the increase in streaming content providers and digitalization.

Fantasy Sports Companies

Here are the best Fantasy Sports Companies Analysis

CBS Corp

Fox Corp

DraftKings, Inc.

The Football Association Premier League Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Sportech, Inc.

Sporta Technologies Private Ltd.

Roto Sports

Regional Analysis

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 39% share of the overall market in 2019. The growing attraction to the sports market and the rise of tech-savvy consumers has led to the industry’s steady growth in North America.

Several states in the U.S. like New York, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Vermont have approved the DFS model, which is likely to improve sports in the U.S. States during the forecast period.

Furthermore, with the ease of regulation in the U.S. market, strategic partnerships backed with technical innovations are projected to boost the market share of fantasy sports in North America. Moreover, the growing tendency towards diverse types of sports and the proliferation of global vendors with creative products are driving the fantasy sports market in Europe.

The fantasy sports market in India, South Korea, China, Indonesia and Japan is seeing a strong demand increase due to the rising millennial dedication to sports, increasing digitization and the increasing number of sporting events.

The sports fantasy market in Latin America provides fair incentives to sellers. By creating online channels to cater region’s untapped audience, will have substantial demand growth in the coming years as vendors are opting for diverse marketing strategies.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Based on type, the market is segmented into fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy football, fantasy basketball, fantasy hockey, fantasy golf, and other sports. The fantasy football held almost 42% share of the market in 2019. Biggest factor driving the fantasy football market segment is the robust fan involvement.

Strategic collaborations and the introduction of product support across fantasy platforms have increased the fantasy football and basketball standards in major playing countries.

By Gender

Based on gender, the market is categorized into male, and female. The market for male gender held major share of almost 68% in 2019. Considering that men have traditionally been open to sports and outdoor games, the male category accounts for the largest per gender share of the fantasy sports industry.

The female population of fantasy sport has, however, experienced a fair increase in the last few years. The growing number of women-centric sporting events and the rising awareness among women folk about games are factors that are boosting the growth of the female sport segment in the market.

Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation

By Type

? Fantasy Soccer

? Fantasy Baseball

? Fantasy Football

? Fantasy Basketball

? Fantasy Hockey

? Fantasy Golf

? Other Sports

By Gender

? Male

? Female

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

? Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Are you Looking for Regional Insights / Report Customization?

https://reportcrux.com/request-customization/Fantasy-Sports-Market

Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Definitions

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Models

2.3. Data Sources

3. Executive Summary and Snapshot

4. Global Fantasy Sports Market Price and Cost Trend Analysis

4.1. Price Trend Analysis

5. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry

6.1. Restrictions due to COVID-19

6.2. Demand-side Constraints

6.3. Supply-side Constraints

7. Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics

8. Post COVID-19 Industry Recovery Path Analysis

9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1. Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.2. Industrial Chain Analysis

9.3. Downstream Buyers

10. Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Drivers

10.2.1. Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships

10.2.2. Growing Advertising and Marketing Spend

10.2.3. Rising Interest of Millennial

10.3. Market Restraint

10.3.1. Regulations by the Government

10.4. Market Opportunity

10.4.1. Popularity of Virtual Sports Betting

10.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11. Trending Insights on Current Market Scenario

11.1. Current Market Trends

11.2. SWOT Analysis

11.3. PESTEL Analysis

11.4. Technology Trend Analysis

12. Competitive Share Analysis

12.1. Company Share Analysis

12.2. Strategic Developments

12.3. Supplier Benchmarking

13. Global Fantasy Sports Market: Type Segment Analysis

14. Global Fantasy Sports Market: Gender Segment Analysis

15. Global Fantasy Sports Market: Regional Analysis

15.1. Regional Overview

15.2. North America

15.2.1. U.S.

15.2.2. Canada

15.2.3. Rest of North America

15.3. Europe

15.3.1. Germany

15.3.2. U.K.

15.3.3. France

15.3.4. Italy

15.3.5. Spain

15.3.6. Russia

15.3.7. Rest of Europe

15.4. Asia Pacific

15.4.1. China

15.4.2. Japan

15.4.3. India

15.4.4. Australia

15.4.5. Southeast Asia

15.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

15.5. Latin America

15.5.1. Brazil

15.5.2. Mexico

15.5.3. Rest of Latin America

15.6. Middle East and Africa

15.6.1. Saudi Arabia

15.6.2. South Africa

15.6.3. UAE

15.6.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

16. Company Profiles

17. Report Conclusion

Browse Full Report Access here:

https://reportcrux.com/summary/2844/Fantasy-Sports-Market

About Us:

ReportCrux is a global market intelligence aggregator and publisher of market research reports, business information reports, economic and equity reports. We cater a diverse range of industrial sectors along with niche domains and sub-domains within the industry. We offer exclusive blend of cutting-edge market insights for the critical business needs.

Contact us:

Name: Ms. Larry Simmoon

Email: larry@reportcrux.com

Website: https://www.reportcrux.com

Phone: +1-888-526-5515 (US/Canada), +91 89561 57215 (India)