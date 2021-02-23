Fantasy Sports Market Eyeing Phenomenal Growth at a healthy 12.5 % CAGR | ReportCrux Market Research
Best Fantasy Sports Companies, CBS Corp, Fox Corp, DraftKings, Inc., The Football Association Premier League Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., The Walt Disney Company , Sportech, Inc., Sporta Technologies Private Ltd., Roto Sports
ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Fantasy Sports Market by Type (Fantasy Soccer, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Football, Fantasy Basketball, Fantasy Hockey, Fantasy Golf, and Other Sports); by Gender (Male, and Female); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″.
Fantasy Sports Market Size
Fantasy Sports Market is estimated to grow from USD 907.0 Million in 2019 to USD 2,327.0 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-2027
Strategic alliances and partnerships with different stakeholders, growing spending on advertising and promotions, and rising millennial interest are major factors responsible for the increased growth of the fantasy sports industry.
Request for Sample report:
https://reportcrux.com/request-sample-report/Fantasy-Sports-Market
Market Overview
The strategic alliances and partnerships with different stakeholders, increasing spending on advertising and promotions, and growing millennial interest, are the major factors responsible for the increased growth of the fantasy sports industry. The increase in the number of sporting events organized worldwide is also among the factors driving the growth of the fantasy sports industry.
The desire to engage in a sporting event instead of watching it has dramatically increased the business bar. Technological developments, combined with the availability of streaming partners, are also likely to propel the fantasy sports industry further.
The rising growth of OTT platforms for the fantasy sport segment is likely to show promising growth. OTT’s sporting experience is expected to observe creativity, driven primarily by the fantasy sport market. Fantasy sport and OTT channels have been an ideal fit for the entertainment industry as a whole. Fantasy sport is likely to receive a significant boost with the increase in streaming content providers and digitalization.
Fantasy Sports Companies
Here are the best Fantasy Sports Companies Analysis
- CBS Corp
- Fox Corp
- DraftKings, Inc.
- The Football Association Premier League Ltd.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- The Walt Disney Company
- Sportech, Inc.
- Sporta Technologies Private Ltd.
- Roto Sports
Regional Analysis
By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 39% share of the overall market in 2019. The growing attraction to the sports market and the rise of tech-savvy consumers has led to the industry’s steady growth in North America.
Several states in the U.S. like New York, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Vermont have approved the DFS model, which is likely to improve sports in the U.S. States during the forecast period.
Furthermore, with the ease of regulation in the U.S. market, strategic partnerships backed with technical innovations are projected to boost the market share of fantasy sports in North America. Moreover, the growing tendency towards diverse types of sports and the proliferation of global vendors with creative products are driving the fantasy sports market in Europe.
The fantasy sports market in India, South Korea, China, Indonesia and Japan is seeing a strong demand increase due to the rising millennial dedication to sports, increasing digitization and the increasing number of sporting events.
The sports fantasy market in Latin America provides fair incentives to sellers. By creating online channels to cater region’s untapped audience, will have substantial demand growth in the coming years as vendors are opting for diverse marketing strategies.
Segmentation Analysis
By Type
Based on type, the market is segmented into fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy football, fantasy basketball, fantasy hockey, fantasy golf, and other sports. The fantasy football held almost 42% share of the market in 2019. Biggest factor driving the fantasy football market segment is the robust fan involvement.
Strategic collaborations and the introduction of product support across fantasy platforms have increased the fantasy football and basketball standards in major playing countries.
By Gender
Based on gender, the market is categorized into male, and female. The market for male gender held major share of almost 68% in 2019. Considering that men have traditionally been open to sports and outdoor games, the male category accounts for the largest per gender share of the fantasy sports industry.
The female population of fantasy sport has, however, experienced a fair increase in the last few years. The growing number of women-centric sporting events and the rising awareness among women folk about games are factors that are boosting the growth of the female sport segment in the market.
Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation
By Type
? Fantasy Soccer
? Fantasy Baseball
? Fantasy Football
? Fantasy Basketball
? Fantasy Hockey
? Fantasy Golf
? Other Sports
By Gender
? Male
? Female
By Region
? North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Rest of North America
? Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
? Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
? Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
? Middle East and Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of Middle East and Africa
Are you Looking for Regional Insights / Report Customization?
https://reportcrux.com/request-customization/Fantasy-Sports-Market
Table of Content:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Definitions
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Research Models
2.3. Data Sources
3. Executive Summary and Snapshot
4. Global Fantasy Sports Market Price and Cost Trend Analysis
4.1. Price Trend Analysis
5. Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry
6.1. Restrictions due to COVID-19
6.2. Demand-side Constraints
6.3. Supply-side Constraints
7. Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics
8. Post COVID-19 Industry Recovery Path Analysis
9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1. Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.2. Industrial Chain Analysis
9.3. Downstream Buyers
10. Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Drivers
10.2.1. Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships
10.2.2. Growing Advertising and Marketing Spend
10.2.3. Rising Interest of Millennial
10.3. Market Restraint
10.3.1. Regulations by the Government
10.4. Market Opportunity
10.4.1. Popularity of Virtual Sports Betting
10.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
11. Trending Insights on Current Market Scenario
11.1. Current Market Trends
11.2. SWOT Analysis
11.3. PESTEL Analysis
11.4. Technology Trend Analysis
12. Competitive Share Analysis
12.1. Company Share Analysis
12.2. Strategic Developments
12.3. Supplier Benchmarking
13. Global Fantasy Sports Market: Type Segment Analysis
14. Global Fantasy Sports Market: Gender Segment Analysis
15. Global Fantasy Sports Market: Regional Analysis
15.1. Regional Overview
15.2. North America
15.2.1. U.S.
15.2.2. Canada
15.2.3. Rest of North America
15.3. Europe
15.3.1. Germany
15.3.2. U.K.
15.3.3. France
15.3.4. Italy
15.3.5. Spain
15.3.6. Russia
15.3.7. Rest of Europe
15.4. Asia Pacific
15.4.1. China
15.4.2. Japan
15.4.3. India
15.4.4. Australia
15.4.5. Southeast Asia
15.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
15.5. Latin America
15.5.1. Brazil
15.5.2. Mexico
15.5.3. Rest of Latin America
15.6. Middle East and Africa
15.6.1. Saudi Arabia
15.6.2. South Africa
15.6.3. UAE
15.6.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa
16. Company Profiles
17. Report Conclusion
Browse Full Report Access here:
https://reportcrux.com/summary/2844/Fantasy-Sports-Market
About Us:
ReportCrux is a global market intelligence aggregator and publisher of market research reports, business information reports, economic and equity reports. We cater a diverse range of industrial sectors along with niche domains and sub-domains within the industry. We offer exclusive blend of cutting-edge market insights for the critical business needs.
Contact us:
Name: Ms. Larry Simmoon
Email: larry@reportcrux.com
Website: https://www.reportcrux.com
Phone: +1-888-526-5515 (US/Canada), +91 89561 57215 (India)