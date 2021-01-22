Fantasy Sports Market 2021 – Leading Players, Business Development and Global Forecast 2027

Fantasy sports are web based gaming stages where members oversee and draft virtual groups of genuine pro athletics players. Clients contend with the fantasy groups of one another individuals, over a whole games association or season. Client that scores greatest focuses wins cash dependent on the presentation of the genuine elite athletics players.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The fantasy sports market has seen colossal development in the previous barely any years. The top most persuasive factor of fast market extension is the multiplication of advanced framework in the creating area. The quantity of web endorsers in India is assessed to arrive at 639 million before the finish of December 2020 from 560 million in September 2018. Moreover, normal information use per supporter has expanded fundamentally inferable from accessibility of moderate cell phones combined with quickly falling information costs the nation over. This development in advanced framework alongside the accessibility of fast web at reasonable costs helps in driving the development of the fantasy sports market in the district. Players working in the fantasy sports market offer total straightforwardness to clients as far as their financial exchanges.

All money related exchanges on sports fantasy stages are made sure about with confirmed installment entryways, accordingly fabricating more prominent certainty among clients. Besides, the stages permit more prominent straightforwardness by permitting clients to see groups made by their rivals and uncovering the measure of cash toward the beginning of the game and furthermore uncovering the cash to be won by various position holders in a challenge. This outcome in straightforward rivalry between clients. High straightforwardness, reasonable playing approaches and guidelines alongside secure installment passages brings about higher purchaser certainty among the clients of imagination sports stages.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fantasy Sports Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fantasy sports market with detailed market segmentation by sports, platform, demographics and geography. The global fantasy sports market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fantasy sports market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fantasy sports market is segmented into sports, platform and demographics. On the basis of sports, the fantasy sports market is bifurcated into cricket, footballl, baseball, hockey and others. Based on platform the market is classified into website and mobile application. By demographics the market is segmented into under 25 yrs, 25 to 40 yrs and above 40yrs.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fantasy sports market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fantasy sports market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fantasy sports market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fantasy sports market in these regions.

List of Companies

1. Dream Sports

2. fantacalcio

3. Fanduel (Flutter Entertainment)

4. Rotoworld

5. FantasyPros

6. Rotowire

7. Fantrax

8. Sportech Inc.

9. NFL Fantasy

10. DraftKings Inc

