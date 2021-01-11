Fantasporto is back and with a personal issue

Fantasporto is back with a personal issue

The Porto Film Festival returns to its 41st edition at the end of February. All security measures are imposed.

The festival returns to Rivoli.

The Fantasporto film festival returns at the end of February. The organization confirmed on Sunday January 10th that the event will take place in person and with all security measures in place. It will take place from February 23rd to March 7th and will have the Rivoli Municipal Theater as its stage.

The festival features films from 2020, but also some classics. The opening session begins with “Death in Venice” by Luchino Visconti. The final film shown in this 41st edition is “No Man’s Land” by Conor Allyn.

“The Final Judgment” by Neil Marshall, “The Cemetery of Lost Souls” by the Brazilian Rodrigo Aragão and “Tem Minutes to Midnight” by Erik Bloomquist are other suggestions that you can see from the end of February two Rivoli rooms.

David Fincher’s “Fight Club” and Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Estranhoamor” are further endorsements. As always, there will be the usual short and feature contest. You can see the full schedule on the event’s official website.