Fantasporto already has new dates – and will move to the hard club

Fantasporto already has new dates – and will move to the hard club

The already iconic fantastic film festival in Porto had to change its plans.

First it was supposed to be February 23rd, then March 1st, but the restriction that the pandemic enforced did not allow any rest. The organization of Fantasporto has been forced to make new adjustments and has already announced its plans for this year’s edition, which will be the 41st festival.

This year Fantasporto will take place between April 26th and May 4th. There are also changes to the usual home in Rivoli. This year the festival goes to Ribeira do Porto and occupies the legendary Hard Club, the organization said.

Fantasporto’2021 has two more days and one less weekend. Two weeks ago, the organization remembered the past year when it celebrated four decades. “In 2020 Fantasporto celebrated its 40th anniversary with a big party. And he was barely able to avoid the effects of the pandemic that began in Portugal and then led to the first imprisonment, ”one could read.

The organization has already published the poster for this year on social networks, where the program was also presented. In the poster caption, the festival urged viewers to “keep their fingers crossed” so that the pandemic does not spoil plans again.

Et voilá! Here is this year’s fantasy postage poster! Has anyone asked for an excuse to get esplanar with masks friends and go to the movies? Now just wait until April. (Fingers crossed).

Posted by Fantasporto – Porto International Film Festival on Saturday 20th Mar 2021