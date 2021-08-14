Fans watch footage of a very humid scene between Harley Quinn and Deadshot, cut and edited

While The Suicide Squad is currently airing in many cinemas, with a mixed reception compared to the old version, fans of director David Ayer continue to promote his film, which through the interference of production studio Warner Bros. Version 2.0 like Justice League could with the Snyder Cut . The most prolific twitter account on the subject just posted a very intriguing new photo of the movie’s basic intent and two of the main characters.

Suicide Squad: A film that lives up to its name

I’m sure you know the story behind the post-production of the first Suicide Squad movie. After Warner received criticism for Batman Vs Superman which was deemed “too dark,” Warner asked director David Ayer to do reshoots and make his Suicide Squad film more cheerful and colorful like the Marvel films. This gave the film a very special, half-hearted result that made many fans uncomfortable. The director had also commented on his film, his version of Suicide Squad, in an open letter on Twitter. You find the article here.

Virulent fans therefore plead for the director so that he can have his remake in the Justice League. The ReleaseTheAyerCut account on Twitter recently revealed a very special picture of the set, showing Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Will Smith’s Deadshot kissing passionately! Since the sets are fuzzy, it’s hard to tell at what point in the movie this would have happened. Even if the fact that it is “daylight” makes fans think that this is the moment of jail, at the beginning of the film, during the formation of the group, or then after the Joker’s “attempt at liberation” fails.

A scene that didn’t please

The scene can be very shocking without any surrounding context. Will Smith’s Deadshot is a loving and protective father to his wife and children (a plea from the actor) and although Robbie’s Harley Queen seems more liberated, she remains Jared Letho’s sidekick, more gangster at heart and very possessive. A priori they have nothing in common in the current film, so they have come closer together in this way. Some fans were quick to explain to others that the two characters in the comics had already converged in the past.

In fact, there are several DC stories that tie the two together in a pseudo-romance. Where in the film are they content to be good friends. Unfortunately, it will be impossible for us to know what events led to this kiss between the two characters. Only close friends of Ayer’s got to see the final cut of how the film should have looked. And Warner has confirmed there won’t be an Ayer’s Cut in the hopes that the second version of the film, directed by James Gunn, will wipe out the first completely. If you know what Ayer thinks of his successor’s work, he explains it in his open letter:

Every film is a miracle. And James’ brilliant work will be miracles of miracles. Thank you for your patience. I will no longer speak publicly on this subject.

