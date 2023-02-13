Fans say Terry Bradshaw’s ‘rude’ comment to Chiefs coach Andy Reid made him the loser

The losers from Sunday’s Tremendous Bowl sport included Fox Sports activities broadcaster Terry Bradshaw for a disrespectful remark he made to Kansas Metropolis Chiefs coach Andy Reid in the course of the celebration, soccer followers stated in close to unison on social media.

Bradshaw had simply completed interviewing Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. He went to maneuver Reid nearer to the entrance of the crowded stage for his interview.

“Large man. Let me get the large man in right here,” Bradshaw stated to Reid, holding out his hand to usher him to the entrance of the stage for an interview.

“Come on, waddle over right here,” Bradshaw stated.

Then he cackled.

After their transient speak of the sport, Bradshaw informed Reid: “Have a cheeseburger on us.”

Hunt, who was nonetheless standing there, stayed expressionless upon listening to the insult, however social media was vocal, calling Bradshaw names that can’t be repeated right here.

Some tweeted on to @NFLonFOX and referred to as for Bradshaw to get the boot.

The one individuals who didn’t appear to thoughts had been Philadelphia Eagles followers.

A sampling of the ire:

“Anybody else pissed at Terry Bradshaw for telling ‘massive man’ Andy Reid to ‘waddle over right here’ after the sport? The person simply coached his group to a Superbowl win, and he’s getting fats shamed whereas making an attempt to simply accept the trophy and rejoice his success! So not cool.”

“Is it me however wasn’t Terry Bradshaw a jerk to Andy Reed in the course of the trophy presentation? ‘Waddle over right here’ cheeseburger on me? I imply why is it okay to be an a$& to chubby individuals. Simply saying.”

“Waddle over right here, go eat a cheeseburger? Actually #TerryBradshaw… that could be locker room speak between associates however not on TV.”

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was interviewed by Fox sports activities announcer Terry Bradshaw after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 within the Tremendous Bowl LVII soccer sport on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

“Terry Bradshaw is so ridiculously unhealthy. And this coming from somebody who actually preferred him up to now. This needed to be his final yr… Can we begin a Fox GoFundMe to make it occur please?#NFL”

“Whereas everybody appears to have an opinion on Rihanna’s halftime present, how about Terry Bradshaw doing the interviews on the podium? Placing somebody up there who is aware of the right way to conduct an interview is likely to be a good suggestion subsequent time.”

“Terry Bradshaw ought to retire. Typically, I’m involved he’s undecided the place he’s. Additionally, I believe he’s reached the age to the place he says out loud the issues he’s pondering when he shouldn’t say them. My man has misplaced it. #TerryBradshaw must retire. Impolite.”

“@FOXSports Hearth Terry Bradshaw. Ageist pig prompt to Tremendous Bowl winner Andy Reid that he’s too previous to remain within the sport … He informed Coach to ‘waddle over’ to him: disgusting. Ageism & fats shaming. Followers deserve higher. Reid too. Sideline Bradshaw. He’s an fool.”

And it went on and on and on. However we gained’t.