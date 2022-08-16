Fans react to Valkyrae revealing she was a ‘mega stoner’

Throughout a current stream, YouTube Gaming star Rachell “Valkyrae” revealed that she was a “mega stoner” and spoke about her expertise smoking marijuana.

Whereas conversing on the topic, the streamer revealed that she determined to stop the substance since she was liable to experiencing anxiousness after smoking.

The 2-minute-long clip that includes Valkyrae ended up getting plenty of traction on YouTube, with a number of followers expressing distinctive reactions. One fan remark, particularly, was well liked by quite a few followers, and it stated:

‘Mega stoner’ Valkyrae reveals she used to smoke plenty of weed

Rachell hosted an eight-hour-long livestream on August 15, teaming up with a number of outstanding streaming figures similar to Thomas “Sykkuno,” Leslie “Fuslie,” Nathan “Blaustoise,” and Miyoung “Kkatamina” to play video games.

Whereas taking part in Valorant, the 100 Thieves co-owner’s eye caught a message from a fan asking if she had ever smoked marijuana. The web starlet confirmed she used to smoke previously and began the dialog by gleefully mentioning:

“Yeah, again in my day. We used to develop a few vegetation. I used to be a mega stoner, man! It was a really very long time in the past. A pair? Yeah, only a couple.”

Some followers didn’t imagine the web sensation’s claims and requested if she was referring to smoking in Grand Theft Auto 5. She replied:

“Nope, not in GTA, in IRL, actual life.”

Rachell’s said that she stop smoking the substance a very long time in the past and spoke a bit about her well being situation:

“To be honest, okay, pay attention. Marijuana was unlawful in Washington State approach earlier than in every single place else, and umm, I had my treatment card as a result of I had a pinched nerve the place my scoliosis is. However I stop an extended, very long time in the past.”

Valkyrae continued:

“I used to be by no means excessive at work or college, ever! I had an excessive amount of anxiousness to try this. I do not know the way individuals try this. It is ridiculous!”

Some viewers inquired as to why the content material creator stopped smoking marijuana, and she or he offered the next motive:

“I stop as a result of, on the time, I did not like how lazy it made me. I additionally bought the munchies, like, loopy! I might eat every thing and something to the purpose the place my abdomen was bursting. It was costly too on the time, and in addition, it simply clashed with what I used to be making an attempt to do with my life. I wished to be extra pushed and targeted on work.”

The dialog on the topic got here to a detailed when Valkyrae said that it was not exhausting for her to stop and stated:

“And in addition, it bought to the purpose the place I might get excessive, it might be like a 50-50 probability the place I might have plenty of anxiousness, or could be very nice, and I did not like the prospect of it being anxiousness. what I imply? Typically I might simply have actually dangerous journeys, so I identical to, I stop. I chilly turkey, simply stop. It wasn’t even exhausting to stop.”

Valkyrae is a former Twitch streamer who has been solely streaming on YouTube Gaming over the previous few years.

She is likely one of the most iconic personalities within the streaming world, recognized for her immaculate Valorant, Amongst Us, Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, Fortnite, and League of Legends gameplay.