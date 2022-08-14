Fans react to QuiteDan developing a game with armed squirrel as protagonist

Indie developer Daniel “QuiteDan” DeEntremont, in collaboration with Unreal Engine 5, has created a novel idea for a recreation known as “Squirrel with a Gun” that, because the identify suggests, is a title centered round a rodent carrying a firearm.

Squirrel with a Gun, a still-in-development title, has just lately develop into well-known on Twitter, with hundreds of customers sharing a small gameplay clip on-line. Within the video, followers can see a squirrel working round with a gun. Followers have shared their reactions as effectively to the footage as effectively, with considered one of them saying:

“The indie developer fastidiously crafting the perfect recreation to ever exist.”

QuiteDan and Unreal Engine 5’s brainchild has gone viral

QuiteDan’s upcoming undertaking just isn’t the primary recreation targeted on an animal. Earlier this yr, BlueTwelve Studios created a recreation known as Stray, which sees a cat because the protagonist. That undertaking went viral as effectively, with many high streamers making an attempt their hand on the recreation.

Holding itself in the same vein, Squirrel with a Gun seems to have piqued many followers’ pursuits and is being considered a sandbox providing pushed by exploration and capturing. Within the description part of the title on Steam, it says:

“It isn’t simple, however it’s enjoyable, to be a squirrel with a gun. Squirrel with a gun is a sandbox recreation that focuses on exploration and capturing fight.”

The sport’s mechanisms are just like many second-person shooter video games. Furthermore, new clips have surfaced that present the squirrel utilizing a normal-sized sub-machined gun to propel itself into the air.

Though a launch date for the sport is but to be introduced, customers who’re curious to get extra details about the distinctive undertaking can observe QuiteDan on Twitter.

Followers share their reactions to Squirrel with a Gun

The clips of the squirrel utilizing a gun and inflicting mayhem within the neighborhood have gone viral. Many customers have discovered the undertaking to be completely hilarious, though some sections of followers are amused by the concept, claiming it to be an arbitrary use of creativity. Listed here are among the reactions that had been shared on Twitter:

Some followers additionally took a jab at Rockstar Video games, which has introduced their subsequent GTA installment:

Though customers can’t purchase it as of proper now, they will definitely pre-book the sport on Steam. With the gaming business in stasis, many consider that these are the sorts of merchandise which may assist make issues attention-grabbing once more.

