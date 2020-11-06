Fans react to Johnny Depp’s dismissal from Warner! (20 tweets)

Here’s the news from that Friday night: actor Johnny Depp, who played Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, has just been released from the license by Warner studio as part of his lawsuit against his ex-companion. Amber Heard (Aquaman), who accused him of domestic violence. A decision that angered the fans, as their many reactions showed! .

# 1

Johnny Depp is accused of violence against his ex-wife (when he was beaten), he loses his case, is supported by JK Rowling and the Warner asks him to leave the role of Grindelwald in # Fantastic Animals3?

You screwed up @warnerbrosfr pic.twitter.com/kWkAZd5KVK

November 6, 2020

# 2

So Warner Bros is releasing Johnny Depp from his role as Grindelwald?

Fuck you pic.twitter.com/SRS6HE06L1

November 6, 2020

# 3

What ?! No #JohnnyDepp in Fantastic Beasts 3! #WarnerBros asked him to end the cast. Well we won’t see # FantasticBeasts3! Never mind ! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp !!! pic.twitter.com/fqyIK2F8lf

November 6, 2020