Nintendo Direct for September 2022 recently aired, highlighting multiple upcoming games for the Switch hybrid console. Various genres were presented for Switch owners to enjoy, from action-adventure to strategy RPG. However, farming games made a significant number of appearances. Fans have noticed this as well, with many mocking the livestream showcase.

The latest Nintendo Direct highlight had “too many farming sims”

There were indeed a handful of farming games showcased during the livestream. These include HARVESTELLA, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Fae Farm, and more. Here are just a few of the hilarious responses from fans:

Nintendo direct be like IN THE 37TH ANIME RPG FARMING SIM, YOU'LL MEET FRIENDS, FIGHT FOES, AND GROW VEGETABLES

when im in a farming contest and my competition is the September 13th 2022 Nintendo Direct Game Lineup

Can't wait for the next Nintendo Direct to have the Kirby farming simulator everyone wants.

nintendo direct today: FARMING?!?! YOU WANT SOME FUCKING FARMING GAMES?!?! LOOK AT ALL THESE COWS AND PLANTS

Nintendo dropping 5 farming simulator rpgs in the same direct

Do you think there were enough farming games in the latest Nintendo Direct? Jesus

Do you think there were enough farming games in the latest Nintendo Direct? Jesus

I feel bad for anybody that's into those and is currently experiencing choice paralysis…

In case you missed the Nintendo Direct:

* Farming

* Farming

* Final Fantasy music

* Farming

* Goldeneye finally coming to Switch

* Farming but factories

In case you missed the Nintendo Direct:

* Farming

* Farming

* Final Fantasy music

* Farming

* Goldeneye finally coming to Switch

* Farming but factories

* Zelda

really all the nintendo direct jokes just make me wanna put together a list of farming games over the years worth checking out but it'd probably just end up mostly me going "hey there's a story of seasons with doraemon in it, go buy that"

Several other notable farming games on the Switch, including the acclaimed Stardew Valley and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. However, fans were visibly confused at how these upcoming games were crammed into a 40-minute timeframe.

Some of the more notable farming games include:

1) Fae Farm

Escape to the fairytale life of your dreams in Fae Farm, a farm-sim RPG for up to four players. With up to three friends, craft, cultivate and decorate to grow your shared homestead – and use spells to explore the enchanted island of Azoria!

You can forge new bonds with residents, discover fae magic, and trek across mysterious realms. As the seasons change, you’ll use all you’ve learned and discovered together to restore the world around you. Magic awaits in Fae Farm, launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.

2) Rune Factory 3 Special

Settle down in an idyllic fantasy town as a young adventurer with a monstrous secret in Rune Factory 3, remastered for a new generation on Nintendo Switch.

Features new to Rune Factory 3 Special include Newlywed Mode, which features standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game’s 11 eligible bachelorettes. Those same characters also narrate another Episode, fully-voiced picture story. Finally, there will be a “Hell” difficulty challenging even veteran players!

Whether it’s your first visit or you’re returning after a long time away, experience the unforgettable story of Rune Factory 3 with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models.

3) HARVESTELLA

In a vibrant and colorful world, players will tend their crops, befriend the townsfolk, overcome threats, and discover the origins of the world and the truth behind the calamity along the way.

The story begins when the player wakes up in the middle of “Quietus,” a calamity that comes with each change of season and threatens all life. A season of death comes at the turn of each season.

Crops wither, and the dust of death prevents people from even walking outside. Players will be able to explore the various cities and dungeons of the world, trade grown crops, make new friends, and more.

There is also a full-fledged combat system that sees players face off against the hostile fauna in the world. Switch Jobs on the fly to adapt to situations and discover the cause behind Quietus.

Which announcement among these was your favorite? Did you like the latest Nintendo Direct showcase?