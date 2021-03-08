Fans particularly moved by the last episode

Not so long ago we presented the reactions of internet users who were disappointed with the grand finale of WandaVision. The latter clearly had too many expectations for the miniseries. As you can imagine, there weren’t all negative reactions, as evidenced by the emotional comments of many fans after episode 9 aired. One thing is for sure, the past eight weeks have been intense.

SPOILERS Warning: If you have not seen Episode 9, we recommend that you stop reading now.

A colorful finale

And there we are: WandaVision, it’s over! The miniseries will have been a huge hit with both MCU regulars and newbies. Every week there was a lot of fan reaction and the audience was held in suspense until the end. Of course, it was not exempt from all criticism, but it also caused a stir.

The final episode of WandaVision ended with the liberation of the city of Westview from Wanda’s control. In return, the latter had to leave the family she started, including the new version of Vision and her sons Billy and Tommy. Wanda’s departure from her family was emotional and we understand the fans’ reactions. Here they are below:

This is the best Marvel series I've ever seen. Not only do we go through all eras to this day, but also all emotions … and a quality finale for this first season. Wanda & Vision, endless love. #WandaVision

The # WandVision finale really took us through a roller coaster ride of the emotions that conclude this particular story and at the same time open so many doors to the future. Who would have thought that we'd end up crying over a witch and a robot? This show was really something different, I will miss it so much

March 5, 2021

The # WandVision Finale really took us on an emotional roller coaster ride and concluded this special story as we opened so many doors to the future. Who would have thought we’d end up crying for a witch and a robot? This show really was something and I will miss it very much

Oh man, why am I crying so much now, I don't know. #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision

March 5, 2021

Cow why am I crying like that? No idea.

#WandaVision spoiler

That scene broke me. I will send you my therapy bills @MarvelStudios

March 5, 2021

That scene broke me. I’ll send you the bills for my therapy @MarvelStudios

#wandavision spoiler

Wanda loved her family so much. When they all hugged like that, I really started to cry.

March 5, 2021

Wanda loved her family so much. When they all hugged like that, I really started to cry

// #WandaVision SPOILERS !!

"You, vision, are the piece of spirit stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bones that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly you are my love."

March 5, 2021

“You, vision, are the part of the spirit stone that lives in me. You are a body of cables, blood and bones that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But above all you are you. You are my love . “”

Okay time to cry myself to sleep and think about her! #WandaVision

March 5, 2021

Okay, it’s time to fall asleep, think about her, and cry!

Hell, the #WallVision finale really made me cry about a witch and a robot. I'm so glad we got to know her better, but why did it hurt so much?

March 5, 2021

Bug, the finale of #WandaVision really made me cry for a witch and a robot. I’m so glad we got to know her a little better, but why did it hurt so much?

And you, what do you think of this WandaVision finale? From the series in general? Let us know in the comments!