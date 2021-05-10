Fans of Korean drama, the new Netflix series is for you

Fans of Korean drama, the new Netflix series is for you

“Vincenzo”, the new Netflix series, has it all: comedy, romance, drama and spanking

“Vincenzo” mixes Korean and Italian environments. It debuted on the platform on May 9th.

Who doesn’t like good drama with violence and mafia? These are the arguments behind the new Netflix series “Vincenzo”, which premiered this Sunday, May 9th.

More than a series about the mafia, this is a true K-drama ideal for those who enjoy Korean productions. The plot includes comedy, drama, crime and romance and was created by Kim Hee-won and Park Jae-beom.

“During a visit to the motherland, an Italian lawyer born in Korea does justice by giving a dominant cartel a taste of his own medicine,” the streaming platform describes the series, but there is much more to discover.

Young Vincenzo Cassano, played by Song Joong-ki, was adopted as a child by an Italian mafia family. In a combination of cinematography and “The Godfather” -style storyline, the newly trained attorney and advisor returns to Korea to build a business, but not all is exactly as it appears. Vincenzo is not so familiar with the customs of this country, which is also his own, and too often plays the role of the naive. Always with unexpected twists, the story mixes tension, drama and humorous violence that cast a spell over fans of the Korean production.

The cast also includes names like Yeo-bin Jeon, Taecyeon, Duk-Mond Choi, Jo Han-Chul, Seo Ye Hwa or Chul-soo Im.

The first season of the series has 20 episodes, each around 1h20 in length, and according to international critics, it can be deeply addicting.

Click the gallery to discover all of the series premieres and new seasons you can see this month.