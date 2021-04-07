Fans mobilized to see the long version of Zemo’s dance

The Falcon and Winter Soldier series have already given us some unforgettable moments. Three episodes have already been released, and we’ve learned more not only about Bucky and his relationship with his past, but also about other characters, like the ones who appeared in Episode 3. We do it. Update fan reaction to Zemo’s introduction and mobilization to discover the expanded version of The Villain’s Dance.

Warning: This article contains loot for the third installment of the Falcon and Winter Soldier series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

Falcon and the winter soldier episode 3

Episode 3 of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series convinced us we weren’t at the end of our surprises, especially with the introduction of Zemo and Ayo, one of the Dora Milaje (Black Panther’s women’s team who serve as special forces for the Wakanda Nation).

One of the moments when fans enjoyed the third episode of the series the most was when we saw Zemo dancing on Madripoor. This moment in particular sparked a lot of gifs, memes and a lot of reactions on Twitter.

In a recent interview, the actor who plays the Baron in the MCU, Daniel Brühl, wanted to return to this scene, which caused fans to mobilize very soon after.

Mobilizing fans

In an interview with EW, Brühl spoke about this momentous moment. According to him, in the heat of the moment his dance was totally improvised, and it also lasted much longer than what was saved in the arrangement:

It’s so hysterical. That moment was improvised when I saw the crowd dance and went crazy. I felt the blow and thought: “Zemo has been sitting in a seedy German prison cell for years. It’s time to show some movement. Let’s go.”

The actor later added:

I enjoyed Anthony’s reaction so much [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] who looked at me Even so, I was 100% sure that they would cut it in the edit. I was really surprised and glad they kept it. It was a long dance. There are more, but they kept that little moment. I had no idea what was going on, but then I got all these messages from my friends who loved that moment. My friends, who know me well, know that I am an embarrassing and passionate dancer on the dance floor.

When fans learned that there was a “long version” of Baron Zemo’s dance, they immediately appeared to demand (or beg) to see it sometime. We let you discover these requests for yourself:

#ReleasetheZemoCut

WE MUST SEE THE EXTENDED DANCE SCENE https://t.co/8pl296aBAJ

WE MUST SEE THE DANCE SCENE IN AN EXTENDED VERSION!

I can’t believe there are more Zemo dance recordings just lying around in the Marvel studios …

I can’t believe there are more zemo dance recordings at Marvel Studios … SHARE THE FULL SEQUENCE.

I want an extended version of this. I mean, they must have more tapes of zemo dancing than just this 1.5 second! #ReleaseTheZemoCut https://t.co/0jZZyvu7Da

I want an extended version of this. I mean, they have to have more zemo dance sequences than just these 1.5 seconds.

GUYS pic.twitter.com/HhXZ0PjmSP

As you can see, a lot of internet users have brought this hashtag to life in the past two days and at the time of this writing it is still showing tweets. And would you like to discover the long version of Zemo’s dance on your side? We let you answer our survey as well as in our comment area!