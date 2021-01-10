Fans have adapted one of Rockstar’s iconic games to PS5!

It cannot be said that the last ten years have not been marked by a major revival. A phenomenon where games, films and somewhat old-fashioned series are returning to our screens with a very beautiful and new design. The Demon’s Souls remake generated tremendous excitement. And some fans would love to see other games there …

The best GTA opus for PS5!

We know that Rockstar will offer us an “improved” version of GTA V and GTA Online for the X / S consoles of the PS5 and XBox series. We also know that they are working on the next Opus, GTA 6, the latest news of which is not yet available. not reassuring. But since GTA V is a little older than eight, fans thought it would be better to adapt another game from the license to Sony’s next-gen console.

Because the fans of the previous opus are still very numerous and the nostalgic effect plays a lot. Many have called for the return of previous franchises and it would be naive to believe that it ever will. Rockstar has never remedied its games. GTA San Andreas was the first to benefit from this reading according to the current standards … The Youtuber “XXII” recently published a new video on his channel: “GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition” A fake trailer that definitely makes you want to …

Video XXII released gives us a technical demo of what we could expect when GTA San Andreas hits PS5. The upgrade is flattering, while far less than what a studio could release, but at least it could get some players back on the road with CJ, Big Smoke, and all the rest of the time. Also, like Vice City, this work had been reissued on PS4. Maybe we’ll be as lucky with the PS5 … No confirmation yet.

This video also makes us think a lot about the live demo of the launch conference of the next RTX graphics card where we could see a graphical increase of two characters from GTA V with Lamar and Franklin. The kind of technology we’d like to see in almost all of our old games …