Fans go wild as xQc talks to Tony Hawk’s son on Twitch livestream, gets invited to skate with him

Felix “xQc” not too long ago did an IRL skating stream that went viral with followers and shocked them once more by speaking to skating legend Tony Hawk’s son Keegan Hawk, who turned out to be a subscriber.

The dialog instantly turned to skating, with Keegan Hawk inviting xQc to do a skate stream with him in San Diego at his personal indoor skatepark. To which the streamer enthusiastically replied:

“Depraved!”

Moreover, it seems that the indoor skate park could have really been utilized by Tony Hawk for a few of his extra difficult stunts.

“Come right down to San Diego”: Tony Hawk’s son Keegan invitations xQc to skate with him at his personal skatepark on livestream

The previous Overwatch professional has proven off his skateboarding expertise a few occasions up to now. However his IRL stream 4 days in the past, the place he purchased a model new board and proceeded to skate for hours, was fairly fashionable with followers.

For anyone remotely accustomed to American skating tradition, Tony Hawk is a legend and an inspiration. Virtually an hour into his stream, Felix was watching Forsen attempt to beat this Minecraft speedrun time and needed to “interview” somebody when somebody in chat claimed they have been Tony’s sons.

After some verification and technical difficulties, it turned out that the chatter was Keegan Hawk, who promptly invited xQc to his father’s skatepark in San Diego:

“Attempting to get your consideration for a sec, it’s best to, uh, do a skate stream.”

The streamer was greatly surprised by the proposition, however Tony Hawk’s son was fairly excited on the prospect, stating:

“Yeah man, might be f*cking sick!”

Timestamp 1:02:21

After having some points with the mic, Keegan once more reiterated his invitation:

“Come right down to San Diego and skate. I am at school proper now, so I am like, not there. However we will determine the time.”

This time xQc requested him if he had any particular spots to skate in:

“Do you will have like a cool little spot over there? Like a park, is that good?”

To his delight, the reply was within the affirmative:

“Yeah, acquired the, you have ever seen the one which’s like, indoors? It is acquired a giant, large vert ramp and stuff?”

xQc appeared to know the placement from the Tony Hawk movies he’d watched and replied with a particular modification that had been made years in the past to verify the skate park. He requested:

“Some spinner sh*t they put in for some cause?”

To which Keegan Hawk enthusiastically replied:

“Yeah, yeah, yeah! I do know what you are speaking about, once they did the sideways loop.”

The loop in query might be from this video from 2015 when Tony Hawk efficiently tried his first ‘Downward Spiral Loop’ for the RIDE channel. The clip went viral again within the day, with the BTS video accruing over 50 million views through the years.

Reddit reacts to Tony Hawk’s son inviting xQc to skate

Listed here are some reactions from r/LivestreamFail the place the clip went viral:

Earlier than ending the quick name, the streamer determined to place Keegan on the spot and requested him to do a kickflip inside his home. After a brief search underneath the sofa, he discovered a skateboard and made a pleasant try at doing the flip indoors, to the delight of the followers.

