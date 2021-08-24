Fans Go Insane After Trailer Releases (53 Tweets)

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has just been released and we have already offered you the 23 details not to be missed in the trailer. We now invite you to discover the barrage of reactions sparked by the release of this trailer, in 53 tweets, each of which is funnier, more inventive and more playful than the previous one. As you will see, internet users continue to develop a lot of theories on the subject when we have no trace of Garfield or Maguire at the moment.

1)

Yes, indeed, the very fact that I had the chance to see Tobey Maguire in Spiderman outfit again made me forget about life’s troubles

August 24, 2021

2)

The next Spiderman hype me so much that I pity those who don’t openly follow the MCU for missing out on a legendary thing pic.twitter.com/pTQB230qjG

August 24, 2021

3)

Tom Hollands Peter, when Zendaya goes wrong with Tobey Maguire’s Peter pic.twitter.com/WNsVOZlQAa

August 24, 2021

4)

If I take my little nephews back to the cinema to see No Way Home and tell them “that was my childhood Spiderman” Tobey Maguire will show himself pic.twitter.com/FMvrPtl9cc

August 24, 2021

5)

The #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer trailer .. I have no words between the return of Doctor Octopus and the green fool, + certainly tobey maguire .. I’ll cry for joy pic.twitter.com/zZpUMRlBrW

August 24, 2021

6)

Hello just to those who got up at 3:40 a.m. and celebrated the Spider-Man trailer pic.twitter.com/tPCverqdCR

August 24, 2021

7)

I swear to you, if we really see Tobey Maguire in Spidey, I’ll hurry around the room, it’s too much, it’s my first love, before Naruto chronologically you notice? Damn I’m sweaty the movie is going crazy I hope I hope https://t.co/MvOsEQDu5N

August 24, 2021

8th)

OK

1: TELL ME IT’S DAREDEVIL

2: TELL ME, WILLEM DAFOE TAKES THE ROLE OF THE GREEN JESTER

3: TELL ME DOCTOR OCTOPUS TALKS TO TOBEY MCGUIRE SPIDEY # SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/zb37DPbK6Z

August 24, 2021

9)

This morning when I opened my twitter full of Spiderman, no way home #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/aW84fHm2t2

August 24, 2021

10)

Wsh strange he’s crazy disrupting the whole universe to do peter a favor i thought he matured but he’s still a big sick person i like him too much mdrrr #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer #NoWayHome pic.twitter. com / PwjbejTzfQ

August 24, 2021

11)

This sentence from the return of Doctor Octopus in the new Spiderman pic.twitter.com/l8vTbKajJI

August 24, 2021

12)

I’m investigating the smallest appearance by Tobey Maguire in the Spiderman trailer pic.twitter.com/0gAtQ61Jv3

August 24, 2021

13)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, he’s lucky enough to take on Stark. You have to see how Tobey’s Spider-Man was a poor person

August 24, 2021

14)

#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer

HI PETER? !!!!

ONE OF THE MOST CHALLENGING FILMS IN HISTORY WILL BE RELEASED IN DECEMBER!

I AM HYPE? YES, OF COUSE !! WISH THE GREEN JOB AND OCTOPUS IN THE SAME PLACE MDR IT’S A CHILD’S DREAM THAT COMES REAL pic.twitter.com/QEnugOYNp7

August 24, 2021

fifteen)

So we live in a timeline where we have the right to Octopus, Sandman, Electro, the Green Fool, the 3 Spiderman and the Strange Doctor in the SAME movie mdrrr the world can collapse well i don’t give a fuck mtn #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic .twitter .com / Hshy3OdfD8

August 24, 2021

16)

How not to go crazy with Spiderman No Way Home? pic.twitter.com/pDesuo6baC

August 24, 2021

17)

Tobey Maguire’s vision will be blurred if, thanks to Iron Man’s technology, Tom Holland just thinks about donning his costume while he has not finished putting on his ptdr tights

August 24, 2021

18)

Spiderman finally got the right to a real movie in the MCU, I’m about to cry pic.twitter.com/GkI063n3K8

August 24, 2021

19)

Hardly to think about anything but the return of the best Spiderman

Yeah yeah I’m talking about Tobey Maguire

August 24, 2021

20)

I think Strange has seen the Snow Queen too many times # SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/eqs2zTEVa1

August 24, 2021

21)

When I saw that ball I understood that the greatest Spiderman movie from Marvel is coming #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/4S9bZAp8ZZ

August 24, 2021

22)

I see this is about Spiderman just to let you know I’m folding his aunt pic.twitter.com/Q0fAqnwY9I

August 24, 2021

23)

The contrast between Spiderman’s two mentors

Tony: “You have to take responsibility, if you are nothing without the costume, you don’t deserve it”

Dr. Strange: “Quiet, I’m going to use a forbidden spell and … Oops in the multiverse ptdrrr” #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/rSqZ7KYWnU

August 24, 2021

24)

We have to put this costume back on Mr Tobey Maguire #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/zBp9dvioVB

August 24, 2021

25)

I’m going crazy, it’ll be the best movie in history

Tomorrow I’m leaving my house to dress up as Spiderman https://t.co/Jn6dUhGu4h

August 24, 2021

26)

When I saw Tom Holland in the # SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer trailer pic.twitter.com/RFAoxP8vtW

August 24, 2021

27)

Okay, listen to me, what if Doc Ock’s “Hello Peter” is actually addressed to his old opponent? Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and not Tom Holland’s as the trailer would have you believe #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/XV1p9MdO9z

August 24, 2021

28)

It is missing more than the announcement of the other 2 Spiderman and Venom or Carnage and we have the greatest movie of all time pic.twitter.com/qlzH5ehLGz

August 24, 2021

29)

Bug the incredible trailer of the new Spiderman, I’ll go to Cinoche Day like this #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/o3MQB8a37M

August 24, 2021

30)

I think we’re breathing a little too much for people who saw the Spider-Man trailer

August 24, 2021

31)

I swear to you that for the last 6 sinister I believe more and more that it is Venom pic.twitter.com/ADxEYWsucH

August 24, 2021

32)

So there we have Iron Spider against Doctor Octopus and Sinister 6 against 3 Spiderman ???? Even as a child I would never have dreamed of that pic.twitter.com/m9ITNhxFb0

August 24, 2021

33)

I’m too hyped but if there isn’t a scene with the 3 spidermans pointing the finger I would be so disappointed https://t.co/Hs2KJwNFQ8

August 24, 2021

34)

We live in a world where we’ll have Jojo Stone Ocean, the SNK Finals, and possibly the best Spiderman in history for Christmas, and there are some who find a way to be sad pic.twitter.com/yboeAnFTXW

August 24, 2021

35)

I’m a big fan of Spiderman and wasn’t very happy with the last ones, but the POLOLOLEFOGOEZ THE MULTIVERSRZHSRFHERHRETZEFSEGSD

August 24, 2021

36)

Imagine Andrew Garfield making an entry there in that style? I will return my bed pic.twitter.com/qHef4nbECA

August 24, 2021

37)

Folks, when they saw Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire weren’t on the #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer: pic.twitter.com/MDawjhJCvB

August 24, 2021

38)

We imagined Strange as worship for Wanda and Loki screwed up the timeline, but actually #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/3QHSKEQRWN

August 24, 2021

39)

Pwaaa, we all thought Strange was going to be worshiped against Wanda and Loki, but he did the same #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpsxSmaiGt

August 24, 2021

40)

Well the Spiderman trailer is amazing, if all is done well we risk going to see the best Marvel movie

August 24, 2021

41)

Doctor Strange to see Wong return. #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/786ThKAaSD

August 24, 2021

42)

– Wanda does stupid things

– Loki and Sylvie too

The Fandom: “tkt Strange Will Fix This”

Strange: disrupt the multiverse

The winning trio #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer

August 24, 2021

43)

Better than Benzema’s return to the French team #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/jwFl1ahMkH

August 24, 2021

44)

Okay, I think we can all agree. We’re going to see the mcu’s biggest film. It will overtake Endgame. I can’t wait for the next trailer to be released in November. And there we will see Tobey and Andrew. #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/9ETqiRHUFT

August 24, 2021

45)

Spider-Man isn’t even my favorite hero. At the time I was already more hyped by NWH than by Endgame, it’s crazy the influence of Spidey #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/6EMSnM4JDu

August 24, 2021

46)

Dr. Strange, he stayed humble during Endgame’s time

August 24, 2021

47)

New Yorkers after forgetting who Peter Parker is #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/Z8rGMZO5jp

August 24, 2021

48)

We agree that we will see the sandman flashing there ?! #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/RXvyfjFvrV

August 24, 2021

49)

Dcp in No way home Andrew Garfield will realize he’s the only Spiderman who didn’t save his girl # SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/oJzVRJuSB9

August 24, 2021

50)

Tom Holland, 34 min ago on Insta: “To be honest, that’s just the tip of the iceberg, you still have no idea what to expect …”

Internet: “Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, we know”

pic.twitter.com/arXHKSNo6l

August 24, 2021

51)

Tom Holland, if Zendaya is going to cheat on him with the other 2 SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/HfScYvYkdd

August 24, 2021

52)

To all Spiderman fans, here is the best version of Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire. I am not open to discussion. Regards. pic.twitter.com/tSAprWY4Gm

August 24, 2021

53)

DC qd they saw the trailer for Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/o6l5Vtmp5o

August 24, 2021

And if you want to know the ending of this whole story, whether or not the three Spider-Man will actually reunite in No Way Home, we invite you to consult our previous article which reports on new leaked photos from the company of the company concerned actor.