Fans give their opinion on the latest Nintendo Switch game (30 tweets)

Yesterday’s release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus can be seen as the first major cartridge of this 2022 (which promises to be video game vintage rich). While the press tended to praise his new capture and combat mechanics, his exploration system or his artistic direction, there are also certain small negative points to be noted. Let’s think about the technical aspects of the game: too small a viewing distance, too empty an environment or even textures that appear and disappear.

Anyway, Pokémon Legends: Arceus really got fans of the license hyped, who didn’t fail to share their experiences, good or bad, on Twitter. Pokémon Shiny, bugs, DA, catches, fights, photos, here are the reactions to the release of the latest title from Nintendo and Game Freak.

#1

MDR I HAD A FLYING KEUNOTOR I DIED LAUGHING AT THIS MISTAKE #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/zYpseHPdqu

January 28, 2022

#2

At the risk of making enemies, I find the game enjoyable.

Yes, the tech is bad, but I like AD. And I’m more sensitive to a nice DA than a nice tech (Hello FFXV)#LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/oGP8JQaObY

January 28, 2022

#3

Bah nice lol #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/iiDWxh93tT

January 29, 2022

#4

The animations of the evolutions are very successful! #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/yT66PwwX8G

January 28, 2022

#5

The kid literally has a Pokemon t-shirt, but you can answer a WHAT? #PokemonLegendsArceus pic.twitter.com/Ntpz4nCVBP

January 27, 2022

#6

The anime has a real flow #LegendesPokemonArceus pic.twitter.com/7uMGEFjTqa

January 29, 2022

#7

Even then we didn’t like fanny packs. #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/kM6waYDwYN

January 29, 2022

#8th

I’m going to freak out he’s actually 2m50 #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/WuUS8VTRTl

January 29, 2022

#9

My first shiny in this game!! #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/LjGrCUfvuk

January 29, 2022

#10

Best way to hit shinies #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/dAP51k0adA

January 29, 2022

#11

Ok maybe I was a bit scared of the Snorlax appearing out of nowhere jpp #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/bWMxzIEC3v

January 28, 2022

#12

MDRR 4 hours of play and already a shiny #LegendesPokemonArceus pic.twitter.com/ZMbTZQN0do

January 29, 2022

#13

Mdr welcome eh #LegendesPokemonArceus pic.twitter.com/7RaDQUwbsn

January 28, 2022

#14

And the falling shiny Mustébuoy #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/zUgx5BLulP

January 28, 2022

#fifteen

Come on it has an error xd #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/c2a6oWUTfa

January 29, 2022

#16

OH BUT C TOO STYLISH #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/VVECG3Eyri

January 29, 2022

#17

First Galley jpp #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/5KeNHvXQKm

January 28, 2022

#18

the most thrilling baron battle ever #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/MrEzCPpnxo

January 29, 2022

#19

ptn the trees blink #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/gUSJe76P66

January 29, 2022

#20

He’s not very photogenic, you know… #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/1Oi6PxVG3x

January 28, 2022

#21

He styles my new smartphone #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/fMJgpdfvEj

January 28, 2022

#22

Removal hurts animations #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/4gAd46YrEV

January 28, 2022

#23

In real life, it scares a big Pokemon #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Q40NKSCGQE

January 29, 2022

#24

Are we talking about the Psyduck in the background?

#LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ma6gNURUiy

January 28, 2022

#25

Excuse my outrageous luck #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Fy9MYvRD3m

January 29, 2022

#26

My team is too beautiful! #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/BrB9s9j4Cw

January 28, 2022

#27

IT HAS A SMALL PCQ BUOY IT’S A FIRE TYPE #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mK94l4loe3

January 28, 2022

#28

In fact, the game has some serious charm #LegendesPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/LIExlTNoc1

January 27, 2022

#29

Teraclope from Hell #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Eku8QjXcey

January 29, 2022

#30

Mdrr is it the Hokage? #LegendsPokemonArceus #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/22a2Owo1Sf

January 28, 2022