Fans found the perfect actor to play Kratos in the films

Adaptations of video games to the cinema are becoming more common. The opportunity for fans to imagine which actor could best portray their favorite character on screen. Let God of War fans rejoice: Twitter has just found the perfect candidate to play Kratos in theaters.

An astonishing resemblance

As is so often the case, it all starts with a tweet when author Neil Gaiman starts a fun challenge: posting a photo of himself as the leader of a Mafia organization.

Post a picture of yourself running an underground organization without downloading new pictures. https://t.co/WysfHHMYc3 pic.twitter.com/Emh8rngAPO

February 28, 2021

The results were not long in coming. They ranged from small photos of the end of eventful evenings to deadly serious portraits that were dimly lit in the light of a sizzling lightbulb. But one photo stood out from the crowd.

Actor Nick Offerman, interpreter of Hardy on 21 Jump Street and Karl Weather on the Fargo series, has been emulated among fans of God of War. At the sight of his full beard, his shiny skull and his stern look, the tweeters did not fail to establish the connection between the actor and the son of the king of the gods. To the point that one of the game’s creators, Cory Barlog, reacts himself.

“BOI!” pic.twitter.com/Lz2Hv7D2Pd

February 28, 2021

God of War Live Action Confirmed with Nick Offerman. https://t.co/wlzh3GSgOx

March 1, 2021

I can’t stop comparing him to Kratos ud83d ude10

March 1, 2021

In addition to his acting career, Nick Offerman also has his own carpentry shop, which makes canoes. Some internet users then had fun with the comparison with Kratos and the phases of gameplay in the boat. Others have even suggested that his skills might enable him to build his own ax. An even greater boon for producers who save wood.

And you ? Do you find there is a resemblance to Kratos?