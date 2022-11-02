Fans excited as leaked footage of God of War Ragnarok spreads online
God of Warfare Ragnarok is scheduled to be launched on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Nonetheless, it appears that evidently some gamers have gotten their arms on the sport a bit sooner than anticipated.
In-game screenshots and gameplay clips from the title are rapidly spreading throughout social media platforms regardless of Sony’s efforts to comprise them. The leaks, nonetheless, have made followers much more excited to play the sport.
Followers enthusiastic about God of Warfare Ragnarok however need to keep away from spoilers and leaks
Copies of God of Warfare Ragnarok had been mistakenly shipped to clients by unknown retailers greater than every week earlier than the sport’s official launch. Excited gamers took no time to add in-game screenshots and movies to social media, which have now unfold like wildfire.
Listed here are some reactions to the leaks:
Santa Monica Studio addresses leaks
Santa Monica Studio, the developer of the sport, launched an official assertion addressing the leaks over the weekend.
The assertion learn:
“It can be crucial for our studio to protect the expertise of God of Warfare Ragnarok for gamers who need to benefit from the sport for the primary time with out spoilers.
“We ask that you just please be thoughtful of the various followers who don’t need to unintentionally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers and keep away from sharing them wider.”
Santa Monica Studio expressed its discontent with the leaks and is doing its greatest to comprise them. It additionally admitted that battling spoilers is an uphill job and urged gamers to not reveal any to the fanbase.
Followers had been requested to keep away from social hashtags and any key phrases that is perhaps associated to the sport lest they reveal the marketing campaign. The studio stated:
“We’re doing our greatest to restrict the publicity of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, however the actuality is that we can not catch every part. For these of you who don’t need to threat seeing something earlier than launch, we strongly advise that you just mute any key phrases or hashtags related to the sport till launch day.”
Cory Barlog, the director of 2018’s God of Warfare, additionally commented on the leaks on Twitter, saying:
“Sorry to everybody that you need to dodge the spoilers if you wish to play the sport recent … This isn’t how any of us at SMS wished issues to go.”
God of Warfare Ragnarok is the most recent entry within the delicate reboot of the long-running PlayStation franchise, this time that includes Norse mythology. Kratos and his son Atreus should courageous by way of the perils of their journey whereas searching for a solution to forestall Ragnarok from going down.