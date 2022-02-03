Fans discover this reference to Attack on Titan in the Nintendo game

It’s been almost a week since the world fully immersed itself in Pokémania following the release of the latest Pokémon Legends video game, Arceus, on Nintendo Switch. And while the game seems to be a success in terms of overall fan approval for the various new game mechanics implemented, fans continue to discover the game by exploring every corner. Thus, a small reference to another contemporary Japanese work was revealed to the public by a player.

the meeting of two cult licenses

While the Pokémon franchise garnered a lot of buzz in early 2022 with the release of its brand new video game, it’s not the only franchise to make headlines. In fact, if Pokémon Legends Arceus has been arousing strong emotions for a few days, there is also another license that has been talked about a lot lately, and of course I want to talk about Shingeki no Kyojin, also known to us by the name Attack is on titanium.

And fans of the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s work had a lot to cheer about lately, as the second installment of the series’ fourth and final season resumed in January this year. This ends the long wait of the fans, who were all very excited for the continuation of the adventures of the protagonist Eren Jäger and his companions.

So we can say that this year got off to a flying start, with two major licenses of Japanese culture making headlines. And while excitement for these two franchises is at an all-time high, a fan in the game Pokémon Legends Arceus has found an NPC that looks very much like a character from Isayama’s work that fans will recognize. But is it really an Easter egg or just a coincidence?

Real wink or simple coincidence?

Eren Jäger, the young protagonist of Attack on Titan, is as ambitious as he is ruthless, he just wants to save his people and see what life might be like beyond the walls. That spirit of adventure and courage also fits perfectly with someone living in the latest Pokémon game, a game set in a time when Pokémon were still unknown to the people of the Hisui region.

And just like Eren fought to breach the walls in Attack on Titan, the people of Hisui fought to enter new regions and fill up their Pokédexes. A fan then shared a video on TikTok in which we see an NPC that testifies to the same spirit, which could well be an Easter egg that ties the popular anime to the game.

@___sushitrash #pokemon #pokemonarceus #aot #anime #erenjaeger original sound – seth (:

Thus, we can see a small child from the game’s main village saying that he would like to “go beyond the walls,” reminiscent of the early days of Isayama’s work. While this thought seems rather out of character given the behavior of other NPCs in the game who don’t seem to question their way of life, this statement is very familiar to Attack on Titan fans.

So is it really a nod or just an amusing coincidence on the part of the game? Don’t hesitate to let us know what you think in the comments!