Fans cheer for episode 20 turnaround (36 tweets)

SNK Season 4 Episode 20 featured a legendary twist that readers of the manga may have liked some time ago. Anime, for the most part, just discovered it last night and celebrated the genius of its creator Hajime Isayama. We let you discover the best reactions to this episode 20.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 20. STOP READING if you don’t want to read it.

The SNK episode in history forever.

January 30, 2022

This scene is awesome!

This is by far the best acting sequence in the entire anime.

A true demonstration of what despair is in SNK.

Shinya Takahashi is a genius.

January 30, 2022

For the episode I just watched, I have to say, but Hajime Isayama is one of the biggest crackers of this generation, he made SNK the work of the decade

January 30, 2022

Isayama drawing like 13 years ago Eren and Sieg already in the past this guy is just too strong #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/64hTPCh4Au

January 30, 2022

Once again, Eren proves to us that he is one of the best characters mankind has known #ShingekiNoKyojinTheFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/IPKn9KceyM

January 30, 2022

Victory as he told about his dad #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/3iGnbYJLlj

January 30, 2022

#ShingekiNoKyojin

Eren when Grisha didn’t want to knead the royal family pic.twitter.com/uGHVp7gcbH

January 30, 2022

Grischa upon seeing adult Sieg and Eren appear out of nowhere: #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/6moSvd5vVn

January 30, 2022

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THIS IS SNK’S BIGGEST EPISODE

January 30, 2022

#ShingekiNoKyojin

Grisha Eren’s puppet manipulated by his son he will have suffered from start to finish pic.twitter.com/kwpn0W6QKZ

January 30, 2022

It represents Twitter well at the moment. Eren goothesque pic.twitter.com/sDfcj0BqgF

January 31, 2022

Crazy Episodes KNY AND SNK thanks for making every Sunday the best day of the week

January 30, 2022

Victory: Your father manipulated you from the start

Eren: #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/Ibzq7jl5zm

January 30, 2022

BREAKING THE SCENE OF EREN THE KING IS AMAZING! #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/JPGX3KF6dS

January 30, 2022

Eren forced Isayama to write SNK. #ShingekiNoKyojin #SNKsaison4Part2 pic.twitter.com/ALhUguY1Z2

January 30, 2022

It’s at this point that Sieg really realizes what a psychopath Eren Jager is. That in the end it was Eren who always held the cards from start to finish #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/psS9TRn4Lp

January 30, 2022

Eren is the best protagonist there is, we will never do better

THANK YOU ISAYAMA FOR THE COLOSSAL WORK!!!!!#ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/IQrydii9tK

January 30, 2022

I died then eren literally spoiled the whole season 4 mdrrrr#ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/WAZT3hVw7u

January 31, 2022

Another SNK MASTERCLASS episode tonight pic.twitter.com/IyjhORSvgQ

January 30, 2022

LONG LIVE SNK MILLENNIUM WORK!! #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/VQWbs7U67o

January 30, 2022

I present to you Eren’s writing, only this parallel is all time. Hands down the best character ever #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackOnTitanTheFinalSeason#AttackOnTitanTheFinalSeasonPart2 pic.twitter.com/0UAd1hU5eN

January 30, 2022

Victory: I open your eyes because Grisha has manipulated you from the beginning

Eren: pic.twitter.com/h7jIBLygwj

January 30, 2022

HOW NOT TO YELL AT EREN #AttackonTitanFinalSeason#ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/69vnEDgkyz

January 30, 2022

This is the story we live, the heyday of Shingeki no Kyojin finally turned into anime.

The whole world can finally witness the greatness of the character who is Eren Yeager, the genius of Isayama.#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/UhRkCNYYgt

January 30, 2022

And is that Eren Jäger in the room with us right now?#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/RgBaohBELT

January 30, 2022

I remember this pic by Eren #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/I4lx8kp9aq

January 31, 2022

I pretend to discover before the episode that Eren is a psycho when I read the scans 6 months ago #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/TGlM9mDSrJ

January 30, 2022

Eren when he finds his dad a little too hesitant #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/ZPf8THN83C

January 30, 2022

So tell you that back then, Eren was literally ordered by his father to kill children and destroy the world

We better understand the reaction of the bug pic.twitter.com/HQe2zxYxjB

January 30, 2022

Finally we calculated the explanation for that phrase from eren in the cave in Season 3 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/xafxdFlHjU

January 30, 2022

“If someone threatens my freedom, I take the lead and it’s me who gets them.”

Eren the King #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/CNwujhC560

January 30, 2022

SNK’s Most Incredible Premonition:

Chapter 1: Grisha shows the key by looking away from little Eren’s direction

11 years later: Grisha looked towards the adult Eren

Everything has been calculated since 2009. pic.twitter.com/f0VZPPLlEv

January 30, 2022

I directly questioned my life because of the episode of SNK ptdrrr what is this insane madness

January 30, 2022

Yes it’s normal it’s Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/s5E7aDwoLC

January 30, 2022

The Attack on Titan episode adapts one of the biggest, if not the biggest, tour de force I’ve read in a manga.

I’m really looking forward to seeing the reaction of the anime. pic.twitter.com/tOLU9A3spp

January 30, 2022

And you, what do you think of this episode? We invite you to leave a comment on this topic via our comment section! And if you haven’t already, you can always take our previous personality test to find out which Titan you would have been in the SNK universe.