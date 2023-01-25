Fans celebrate reports that BLACKPINK’s Lisa offered $81 million to leave YG Entertainment

[Source]

With BLACKPINK’s contract with YG Leisure set to run out in August, the subject of whether or not the group members will renew their settlement with the expertise company has been the topic of a lot dialogue on social media.

Whereas YG Leisure has said that it intends to resume the group’s contract, stories have surfaced that this is able to not be simple because the members are being provided a lot greater pay from different labels.

An earlier rumor has surfaced that whereas the members will stay as a gaggle, they plan on following within the footsteps of BIGBANG member Taeyang, who signed a contract with company The Black Label. As of this writing, not one of the events concerned have confirmed any of the stories.

Latest stories that Lisa has been provided 100 billion KRW (roughly $81 million) by an abroad firm to modify labels have fueled considerations that BLACKPINK will quickly disband.

BLINKS, the favored lady group’s official fandom, stay constructive that the members would keep collectively and have largely expressed assist for the members ought to they resolve to maneuver to a distinct company.

“I feel they’d renew however I want they’d go to raised firms,” one fan mentioned.

“I want they’ll renew as a result of I need to see BLACKPINK collectively for a very long time,” one other wrote.

In the meantime, “Lisa Depart YG” grew to become a trending matter on social media after a lot of Lisa’s followers urged her to depart YG Leisure.

The posts reportedly come from Lisa followers who consider the corporate has mistreated the member a number of occasions previously.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, who’re presently on their “Born Pink World Tour,” are set to headline Coachella 2023 in April, making them the primary Okay-pop band to headline the music pageant.

