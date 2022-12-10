Fan mods Bill Clinton into Elden Ring after The Game Awards 2022 stage invasion

Not like most gaming occasions, The Recreation Awards have largely averted getting concerned in main controversies and falling prey to meme tradition. Nonetheless, because the occasion is livestreamed yearly, it’s at all times weak to surprising intrusions or technical difficulties.

The most recent iteration of The Recreation Awards, which was held on December 8, grew to become the casualty of 1 such intrusion when an unidentified particular person walked up on stage proper after FromSoftware’s Elden Ring received Recreation of the Yr. They’d some fascinating phrases to say about former United States President Invoice Clinton:

“…Actual fast, I need to thank all people and say that I believe I need to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi, Invoice Clinton. Thanks all people.”

Whereas many individuals instantly started posting memes and jokes about Invoice Clinton profitable the Recreation of the Yr award and being on the duvet of Elden Ring, one devoted fan went a step additional and developed a fully-functional mod that provides the previous president to Elden Ring itself.

Elden Ring fan replaces protagonist with Invoice Clinton after The Recreation Awards debacle

The fan, recognized as a modder named Arestame, showcased his mod on Twitter. He posted a video and joked a couple of collaboration between Elden Ring and Invoice Clinton within the caption. The modder even jokingly referred to {the teenager}’s phrases on the occasion as an announcement for the collaboration.

The 45-second gameplay clip, which has garnered over 1,000,000 views in lower than 24 hours, begins off with a shot of President Clinton rocking a go well with and standing in the course of the sport’s beginning space, Limgrave. The subsequent few photographs are most likely a number of the most amusing that one has ever seen in a videogame.

Invoice Clinton strolls throughout a fantasy land with an enormous membership in his hand. Quickly sufficient, he encounters an enemy and engages him in fight, swinging his membership with ability and prowess. What follows is a brief however intense battle that ends with Clinton’s defeat, and the ultimate shot reveals him face-down inside a cave.

Whereas the choice to obtain this mod has not but been made out there, it’s attainable that the recognition of the clip could immediate the modder to launch it on a web site like Nexusmods.

The “Invoice Clinton” incident was one of the ridiculous moments within the historical past of The Recreation Awards and left everybody on stage confused. The reside viewers and the hundreds of thousands of individuals watching on varied on-line platforms everywhere in the world had been amused and perplexed on the identical time.

The Recreation Awards controversy aftermath

Whereas the web was quickly flooded with clips and reactions making enjoyable of the incident, plainly the organizers weren’t amused within the slightest. Quickly after the present ended, Geoff Keighley, the host of The Recreation Awards, posted the next tweet:

The person who interrupted our Recreation of the Yr second has been arrested. The person who interrupted our Recreation of the Yr second has been arrested.

Followers are ecstatic that Elden Ring received the celebrated Recreation of the Yr title on the 2022 Recreation Awards ceremony, however the magical second was considerably ruined by the intruder, who’s reportedly a young person. They opined that the sport, which additionally received awards for finest recreation course, finest artwork course, and finest function taking part in recreation, was “robbed” of the highlight it deserved upon being topped the GOTY.

Many had been additionally shocked to see how simply {the teenager} was in a position to be part of Elden Ring’s group on stage and raised considerations concerning the occasion’s safety measures.

