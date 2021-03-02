Fan Market worth USD19.1 Bn in 2019 is further projected to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

The global fan market worth USD 19.1 billion in 2019, and is further projected to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The market is primarily supported by growth in the construction sector, predominantly, housing, along with a rising competition to proliferate the demand for fans in the coming years. The housing sector is experiencing potential demand for fans, especially across developing economies, including Brazil, Russia, China, and India. The growing preference of consumers toward modular homes is resulting in high demand for fans in the market.

Multiple industrial application driving the growth of the global fan market

Expanding income levels and rising work migration have produced key demand for fans in industrial, residential as well as commercial sectors. The residential sector is likely to dominate the global fan market during the forecast period, on account of the expected rise in construction projects, particularly, residential projects. Also, recent advancements and innovations, such as various color combinations, new shapes, and designs, in products would support the growth of the fan market.

Furthermore, the main use of fans in the industrial sector includes the accommodation of a large flow of air to various parts of a building. The cooling, ventilation, combustion, aeration, particulate transport, air-cleaning, and drying are some of the other major applications of fans for the industrial sector.

Growth Drivers

Technological advancements in electrical devices

The modern advancements in electrical engineering are getting efficient and effective under varying operating conditions which have various advantages with more diversified services. Different engineering approaches have been used to raise the collection and distribution efficiency of the fans. The aesthetic improvements in fans with the help of a sophisticated technology leads to low power consumption. Additionally, remote control power technology for fans is also getting developed across several regions. These technological advancements would benefit the global fan market by generating more demand and sales during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for fans in the residential sector

The fan market is exhibiting increased demand for fans on account of the growing construction sector, primarily residential. Several developing countries including China, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines, Nigeria, and others are posting several housing projects on account of the growing urban population. The market is expected to gain traction from rising investment by developing nations in infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and increased spending on infrastructure in the coming years. The middle-income group segment accounts for major demand for fans and would continue to dominate during the forecast period as well.

Recent Development

In May 2019, LG launched a smart fan which has a LED display. This fan has several features such as special sleeping mode and it is also able to operate silently using its biomechanically designed blades.

In February 2020, Orient Electric Limited announced the launch of a new i-Series range of fans which is powered by ECM technology. The new Orient i-Series fans of the company have the capabilities to save 50% energy as compared to other ordinary fans.

Competitive landscape

Key players for fan market includes:-Emerson Electric Co., Hunter Fan Crompton Greaves, Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd, NuTone, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Delta TLLC, Havells India Ltd, Panasonic Corp, Philips Lighting and Home, Orient Electric Ltd, Hunter Fan Co, Ajanta Electricals, Hunter Fan Company, The Henley fan Company Ltd, Del Mar Fans & Lighting, Trane Technologies plc, Howden Group Ltd, Greenheck Group Ltd, King of Fans, Inc, Airmaster Fan, Aerovent and others. The market players compete based on the given product quality and the equipment used for manufacturing fans. Several key players are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, expansion of their manufacturing facilities, infrastructural growth, investment in R&D facilities and the quest for opportunities to expand vertically through the value chain.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, AUAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By type and end user industry Key Players Key players for Fan Market includes: Emerson Electric Co., Hunter Fan Crompton Greaves, Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd, NuTone, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Delta TLLC, Havells India Ltd, Panasonic Corp, Philips Lighting and Home, Orient Electric Ltd, Hunter Fan Co, Ajanta Electricals, Hunter Fan Company, The Henley fan Company Ltd, Del Mar Fans & Lighting, Trane Technologies plc, Howden Group Ltd, Greenheck Group Ltd, King of Fans, Inc, Airmaster Fan, Aerovent and other players.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Floor Fans

Box fans

Tower Fans

Table Fans

Others

By End User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

