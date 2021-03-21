“Famous in Peril with Bear Grylls” opens the new season in April

“Famous in Peril with Bear Grylls” opens the new season in April

The sixth chapter in the series airs Mondays at 11 p.m. on National Geographic.

The most important thing is to survive

Point to the Agenda: Season six of “Famous In Peril With Bear Grylls” opens on National Geographic April 19. The program is broadcast on Mondays at 11 p.m.

The well-known program in which Bear Grylls puts several Hollywood stars in extreme survival environments is back. When in doubt, it is best to write down the tips because in adventures around the world, you never know when any of these tricks might come in handy for us.

In the first episode, Anthony Mackie will be present, who, along with the host of the program, must use his best survival techniques to successfully reach the end. Among the other celebrities who will test their physical and mental limits are names like Terry Crews from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” or Keegan-Michael Key from “Call me Dolemite”.