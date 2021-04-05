Family Offices Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cascade Investment LLC, Bezos Expeditions, Bessemer Trust, MSD Capital

Global Family Offices Industry – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Family Offices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The number of family offices grew significantly in recent years in lieu of an increase in wealth accumulation by high net worth individuals across the globe coupled with aggressive monetary easing by global central banks. Average Assets under Management by a family office stands at 917 Million USD in 2019 whereas the average net worth of such families stands at 1.2 billion USD.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152025/global-family-offices-industry-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Family Offices Market are Cascade Investment LLC, Bezos Expeditions, Bessemer Trust, MSD Capital, Stonehage Fleming, Glenmede, Emerson Collective, Silvercrest Asset Management” and others.

Key Market Trends:

Family Offices Invest Majority Of Their Assets Into Alternatives

Family Offices are prominent investors in alternative assets. The majority of investors target private equity and real estate reflecting wider industry trends across the private capital. Looking ahead to the next 12 months, family offices active in real estate are primarily targeting investment in high-risk/high-return opportunistic and value-added strategies. Family Offices’ interest in alternative assets is growing and the proportion of investors investing in real estate has increased 8 percentage points from 2016 to 2019.

Family offices have fewer restrictions and more flexibility than other investor types and therefore have the capacity to deploy larger proportions of their total assets to asset classes higher up the risk/return spectrum. Family Offices’ median asset allocations are highest in private equity and hedge funds.

Number of Family Offices Are on a Rise Across The Globe

By the end of Q2 2019, there are 7,300 offices worldwide, an increase of 38 percent in the last two years. North America had the largest share of family offices, with 3,100 or 42 percent of the total, while Asia-Pacific had 1,300 offices, and Europe had 2,300. Emerging markets, consisting of South America, Africa, and the Middle East, were home to 600 family offices. During the last two years, the number of Asia-Pacific family offices rose 44 percent, while in North America they grew 41 percent and, in Europe, 28 percent. The proportion of family offices by AuM are shown below.

Regional Outlook of Family Offices Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152025/global-family-offices-industry-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Family Offices Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.