Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market 2021 Business Scenario – PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan A/S, Playpower

The global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 1006.6 million by 2027, from US$ 533.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

Top Leading Companies of Global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market are PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan A/S, Playpower, ELI Play, QUALI-CITE, ABC-TEAM, Wicksteed Leisure Limited, Lappset Group, Playdale, Van Egdom, Tigerplay, Streetscape, RODECO, SPI Global Play and others.

Market Overview:

A family entertainment center (or centre), often abbreviated FEC in the entertainment industry (also known as an indoor amusement park or indoor theme park), is a small amusement park marketed towards families with small children to teenagers, and often entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. They usually cater to “sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas.” FECs are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than a traditional amusement park, and not usually major tourist attractions, but sustained by an area customer base. Many are locally owned and operated, although there are a number of chains and franchises in the field. FECs are sometimes called family amusement centers, play zones, family fun centers, or simply fun centers. Some non-traditional FECs, called urban entertainment centers (UECs), with more customized and branded attractions and retail outlets, are associated with major entertainment companies and may be tourist destinations. Others, sometimes operated by Non-Profit organizations as Children’s Museums or Science Centers, tend to be geared toward edutainment experiences rather than simply amusement. FECs may also be adjuncts to full-scale amusement parks.

Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment are mainly classified into the following types: Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment and Adult Entertainment Center (AEC) Equipment. Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment is the most popular type which took up about 57.14 % of the total in 2018 in Europe.

On The Basis Of Types, The Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market Is Primarily Split Into

Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment

Adult Entertainment Center (AEC) Equipment

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, The Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market Is Split Into

Multi-attraction Indoor Centers

Outdoor Fun Centers

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America: US, Mexico, Canada

-Europe: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

– South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

– Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

