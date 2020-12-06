Family Career asks for “peace and privacy” at this moment of “deep sadness”.

In a statement, Sara Carreira’s family, who died at the age of 21, claim they are in “immense pain”.

Sara Carreira, Tony Carreira’s daughter, died this Saturday, December 5th, of a traffic accident in which her friend Ivo Lucas, who is hospitalized, also followed. In a statement, the young singer’s family asked for “peace and privacy” at a time of “immense pain and deep sadness”.

“At this moment of immense pain and deep sadness, we humbly ask everyone, especially the media, to say goodbye to our Sara with the peace and privacy our family needs at this time,” he says Declaration to the agency Lusa, here quoted by “Notícias ao Minuto”.

“There have to be few moments of pain that resemble the loss of a daughter, a sister, a girl, a princess,” they continue. At the moment, this was the only public message shared by the family.

The accident on Saturday afternoon affected four vehicles and three injured. It happened two kilometers before leaving for Cartaxo. The motorway was completely closed for several hours and only reopened in the early morning hours of December 6th.