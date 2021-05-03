Família Carreira founds the Sara Carreira Association to help children and young people

The main goal of the institution will be to help them achieve their dreams. Scholarships are awarded.

Sara Carreira was 21 years old.

This Sunday, May 2nd, the Sara Carreira Association was launched. In a statement, the institution, sponsored by the Carreira family, emphasizes that the goal is “to continue Sara Carreira’s dreams and to appreciate her generous way of being in front of others”.

This facility will help children and young people to make their dreams come true. There are 21 scholarships awarded to students who have financial difficulties but are doing well in academic studies. You must be between 12 and 21 years old, resident in Portugal and attending an educational institution. The application deadline is June 30th. A jury then evaluates and selects the winners.

“In addition to the right to a scholarship, each of the elected will be assigned a sponsor who will accompany every step of this new journey towards a dream come true,” says the Sara Carreira Association.

Fernanda Antunes, Sara’s mother, is the president of the association’s management. Tony Carreira is treasurer, David Carreira is secretary and Mickael Carreira is a member. Applications can be made on the recently launched website of the association. There you will also find further information about the project.