Falling polls for CDU boss Laschet | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Eight weeks before the federal election, Chancellor Armin Laschet is facing dwindling popularity.

In a new Insa poll, the CDU boss continues to miss out on the direct election issue. According to a YouGov poll, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia did not cut a particularly good figure as a crisis manager in the flood disaster.

If the chancellor were elected directly, the CDU chief would currently get just 13 percent, according to polling station Insa’s poll for “Bild am Sonntag”. That is two percentage points less than in the previous week. Laschet had already lost five percentage points there. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz gets one point in the new survey, 22 percent would choose him. The green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, like Laschet, is at 13 percent, one percentage point less than in the previous week. Scholz had also recently seen two other studies before Laschet.

Hardly any movement in the Sunday song

In the Sunday question, however, there is hardly any movement in the Insa survey. The Union remains at 27 percent, while the SPD (17 percent), Greens (18 percent), FDP (13 percent) and AfD (11 percent) also maintain last week’s values. The left loses one point at 6 percent. The Chancellor is not directly elected in Germany. Instead, parties will vote for the federal election on September 26.

Election polls are generally always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prediction of the outcome of the election.

Laschet was unable to score with his performance in the flood disaster. When asked whether his conduct in the election campaign would help or harm him, nearly 46 percent of participants in a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German news agency said his actions in the crisis were in the face of election damage. Only 7 percent therefore suspect that Laschet has managed to collect positives for the election campaign here. 29 percent see no effects, 18 percent have no opinion.

Does the behavior after the flood have an influence?

Things look different here for Scholz. About 47 percent of Germans believe the vice chancellor’s behavior after the flood disaster will not harm or benefit the election campaign. After all, 18 percent suspect a positive effect and only 11 percent a negative effect. In the case of Green Chancellor candidate Baerbock, 21 percent believe her behavior after the storm will hurt her in the election campaign. Nearly 10 percent expect their actions to have a positive effect on their chances of being elected. About 45 percent of those polled do not expect an effect on the election campaign.

As Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, unlike Baerbock and Scholz, Laschet was directly responsible on site after the flood. A scene caused a stir during Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s visit to the disaster area. Laschet joked with bystanders, while Steinmeier expressed his condolences in view of the many fatalities. Laschet later said he regretted his inappropriate behavior.

Seehofer believes in Laschet

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) firmly believes in Laschet’s victory in federal elections, despite falling polls. Seehofer told the “Bild am Sonntag”: “With my 50 years of experience in politics I can tell you: Laschet becomes chancellor. He has the most important quality for this hard work: a happy serenity. Moreover, it has already proven its toughness and stability. .”

However, from the point of view of Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left), Laschet will have a hard time convincing the people of the east. “Not because I would like it politically. But because I think he cheats with the people and the situation in East Germany,” Ramelow told the news portal t-online.