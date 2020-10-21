Fall in love with the Sony SRS-XB01 speaker at an affordable price

Would you like to hear your favorite music without headphones and without the hassle of a large speaker? This ultra-compact speaker from Sony, the SRS XB-01, is for you. It is a tool carefully designed by the Japanese brand for the most discerning audiophile. Currently the price does not exceed 20 euros.

Sony SRS-XB01: Performance in a compact size

Obviously, the main advantage of the Sony SRS-XB01 is its compactness. At a time when some manufacturers are offering ever more impressive speakers, the Japanese are also offering this small model in their catalog. Its oval shape makes it a pretty cute device. The touch is very comforting as the SRS-XB01 won’t slip out of your hands. To give you an idea, it weighs only 160g, similar to a 6-inch smartphone.

Are you starting to like it but worry about the sound quality? No problem ! We understand you very well. With the Sony SRS-XB01 you don’t have to worry about a small group of 5 to 10 people even outdoors. On the other hand, the volume needs to be turned up completely, which will drain the battery in 6 hours. Despite everything, this remains on the average of what is being done today.

Finally, you know the Sony SRS-XB01 is waterproof and can even accommodate a jack for those who like wired listening. In addition to the micro-USB port and microphone, all you have to do is open a small hatch on the side to gain access. If you want, a lanyard is available with the item, which you can use to attach it to your backpack, for example.

The Sony SRS-XB01 is priced at € 19.08 at the time of writing. If you want a good phone for sending music, the Google Pixel 5 is for you.

3 reasons to buy it

Compactness Sound reproduction Low price

