Fairway Mowers Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2028

Fairway Mowers Market: Introduction

Fairways are part of golf courses on which the length of the length is kept very short to facilitate ball movement. Special equipment are adopted to maintain an even surface in a golf course known as fairway mowers. Fairway mowers are powered mechanical equipment considered as a derivative of lawn mowers, with the primary function of cutting grass, however, fairway mowers are known for retaining sharpness and perfectly striped turf.

The equipment consists of a turbocharged fuel engine (more often diesel engine), reel drive, steering, seat, cutting units, operator display etc. the reel drive can be electric or hydraulically operated or it can be a hybrid of both. The power for electric drive type cutting units is generated by an alternator driven by the engine. The global market for fairway mower is featured by intense competition and is dominated by large global players.

Growing demand for fine stripped grass particularly in golf course maintenance is expected to drive the demand for fairway mowers. This in turns is anticipated to significantly contribute to the global fairway mowers market during the forecast period.

