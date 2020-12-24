Failure Analysis Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market: Overview

The failure analysis equipment entail the data collection and analysis devices with interpreting features of the damage system to check on why the system is not performing a specified function. It makes use of systematic logics to find the consequences of failure and an engineered solution to remove the arising problems as well as avoid the recurrence of failure.

The equipment aids in large scale usage in the oil & gas industry to avoid service failures and safety accidents of machines for better enhancement of current assets and machineries. The device is used in the medical science field as well as in electronic manufacturing & wireless communication to lower the production of waste material and maintenance costs. It is a reliable and high-quality maintenance device that finds out the improper maintenance, assembly errors, and casting discontinuities, thereby enhancing production efficiency.

Moreover, the predictive maintenance solution due to the involvement of the internet of things by finding out the cause of the system failure has improved the product quality standards.

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market: Growth Factors

The foremost factor that drives the global failure analysis equipment market is the growing awareness regarding the quality inspection to avert the financial consequences. Furthermore, the surging demand for complex circuit design of semiconductors for quantum dots, miniature transistors chips, and nanoelectronics is driving the market growth globally.

Rapid developments in nanotechnology and growing adoption of equipment failure technology like optical microscopes that are used for chemical and structural analysis of ceramics, alloys, and polymers to boost the global failure analysis equipment market. Moreover, the ongoing innovations aid in producing correlative lights, electron microscopes, and super-resolution microscopes for mineralogical examination of archaeological and geological samples have paved a new pathway to the growth of the global failure analysis equipment market.

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global failure analysis equipment market can be segmented into equipment, technology, application, industrial verticals, and region.

By equipment, the market can be segmented into a dual-beam system, focused ion beam system, scanning probe microscope, transmission electron microscope, scanning electron microscope, optical microscope, and others. Among these, the optical microscope segment holds hegemony owing to the surging application of confocal and digital microscopes in the semiconductor & life sciences sector and materials sciences. Furthermore, the growing focus on developing more advanced digital microscopes is also driving the growth of the global market. An optical microscope is one of the standard techniques in structural and mineralogical examinations of archaeological and geological samples.

By technology, the market can be segmented into a scanning probe microscope, relative ion etching, broad ion milling, focused ion beam, secondary ion mass spectrometry, energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, and others.

By application, the market can be segmented into bioscience, material science, industrial science, and electronic & semiconductor. The material science segment holds the largest share in the global failure analysis equipment market due to the increasing adoption of failure analysis equipment. Microscopes are specifically used for chemical and structural analysis of various materials like metal, polymers, biomaterials, and ceramics.

By industrial vertical, the market can be segmented into telecommunications, chemicals, industrial, material science, automotive, consumer electronic, and others. Among these, the automotive sector holds the largest share in the global failure analysis equipment market due to the increasing demand for high-quality and inexpensive components.

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market: Regional analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global failure analysis equipment market with the widespread availability of advanced technology microscopic systems. Furthermore, the increasing focus on nanotechnology and the presence of prominent market players in the region boost the regional market growth. Moreover, the region also has a strong customer base and increasing penetration of digital microscopes, electron microscopes, and confocal microscopes will further boost the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness huge growth during the forecast period due to growing research and development activities by the prominent market players.

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global failure analysis equipment market are Eurofins Scientific, Joel Ltd., Semilab and Exponent Inc., Oxford Instruments, Veeco Instruments, Motion X Corp., Leica Microsystems GmbH, HORIBA, Ltd., A&D Company, Ltd., Carl Zeiss’sCarl Zeiss, Semilab, Bruker, TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, JOEL, Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

