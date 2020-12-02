Failure Analysis Equipment Market Analysis Report 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Application and Future Opportunities by 2027

Failure analysis equipment are devices that collect and analyze data by interpreting features of a deteriorated system to determine why it is not performing an intended function. It uses systematic logic to analyze consequences of failure and determines an engineering solution to eliminate the upcoming problems as well as prevent recurrence of failure. This equipment is used in large-scale in the oil & gas industry to prevent service failures and safety incidents of machines for efficiency enhancement of existing machinery. Use of this device in the field of material sciences as well as in wireless communication and electronics manufacturing industry reduces maintenance cost and production of waste valuable materials. It is a high quality, reliability maintenance device that points out assembly errors, improper maintenance, casting discontinuities among others thereby improving production efficiency.

In addition, it offers predictive maintenance solution, owing to the incorporation of IoT by analyzing root cause of failure, thus enhancing product quality standards in the market. Increase in focus on developing advanced digital and optical microscopes for investigation of damaged components in electronic circuit imply that failure analysis equipment market would undergo a significant growth in the coming years.

Companies Covered

Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FEI company, Intertek Group PLC, Hitachi High Technologies Corp., Joel Ltd., A&D Company Ltd., Motion X Corp., Semilab and Exponent Inc.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

In response to the COVID-19 crisis globally, a large share of the electronics market faces the challenge to balance the demand-supply chain, owing to the depressed end-market demand.

Moreover, owing to widening quarantine orders in major economies with a view to minimize the coronavirus impact, there is a halt in production of electronic components such as failure analysis equipment as well as supply to the end users, which impacts the market in a negative manner.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Driver, and Impact analysis

Increase in awareness regarding quality inspection to prevent abrupt financial consequences and growth in demand for complicated circuit design of semiconductors for miniature transistor chips, quantum dots, and nanoelectronics are primary factors that drive the market growth. However high price of this equipment and speculation regarding its efficiency tends to hamper the failure analysis equipment market growth.

On the contrary, rapid growth in nanotechnology and adoption of failure analysis equipment such as optical microscope are used for structural and chemical analysis of polymers, alloys, and ceramics. Ongoing innovation producing super-resolution microscope, correlative light, and electron microscope for mineralogical investigation of geological and archaeological samples present new pathways to the failure analysis equipment market share.

New product launches to flourish the market:

Key market players are adopting necessary steps to build fine-pitch, multi-chip architecture to fulfill the demand of high interconnect density in mobile and high-performance devices in failure analysis equipment industry.

In February 2020, CARL Zeiss SMT GmbH, a semiconductor manufacturing technology business group of ZEISS producing equipment for development of microchips, introduced Zeiss Crossbeam Laser, a family of site-specific focused ion beam scanning electron microscope that accelerates package failure analysis and process optimization for advanced semiconductor packages. The Crossbeam Laser is integrated with a femtosecond laser for speed, a gallium ion beam for accuracy, and field-emission SEM for nanoscale-resolution imaging. This device provides engineers and failure analysts with fastest cross-section solution as well as high imaging performance providing minimum sample damage. It can rapidly cross-section deeply buried package interconnects such as Cu-pillar solder bumps, device back-end-of-line structures in minutes and enable structural analysis, construction analysis, and FIB tomography.

Surge in use in industrial and automotive application

Mechanical failure analysis equipment provide critical information about design and manufacturing process of private and commercial vehicles. It is thus, a possible remedy to find the cause of vehicle accidents.

