Factory Price for this Surround 7.1 Gaming Headset (Xbox, PS4, Switch, PC, Mobile)

The brands of gaming accessories are numerous and new ones appear very regularly to find a place of choice, but difficult against Logitech, Razer, Steelseries, as well as manufacturers such as Corsair, Asus, MSI. Today, exactly one of them is offering a discount on their Surround 7.1 gaming headset, it’s the Corsair HS60 PRO.

Corsair HS60 PRO: a high quality multiplatform headset

Corsair is a brand known for its high-performance Random Access Memory (RAM), but it also has many gaming accessories and peripherals in its inventory, such as: B. the HS60 Pro. The latter offers excellent comfort to its user thanks to high-density memory foam distributed at the various pressure points on your head (skull at headband level, ear pads). So you can play for hours without pain.

For the audio part we use a 7.1 surround model, which allows you to locate your enemies very easily, no longer be surprised and easily exorcise your enemies even if they hide well. In terms of communication, your teammates will hear you perfectly thanks to the unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone, which is also removable so as not to damage it during your travels.

Big plus, the Corsair HS60 PRO is cross-platform and can be connected to a PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch or smartphone.

For that good plan, this gaming headset has just gone up to $49.99 when it was $69.99. To complete your gaming setup we also have a great Steelseries mouse.

