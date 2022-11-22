Faction PvP battles, Cursed Cannonball balancing, emissary warning, and more

The discharge notes accompanying Sea of Thieves Season 8 have been just lately revealed they usually cowl gameplay enhancements, outpost cosmetics, occasions, fixes and many extra to additional enhance the participant expertise within the recreation.

The Battle for the Sea of Thieves has begun in Season Eight!⚔ PvP On Demand⏳ Allegiance System🔥 New Faction Areas💀 Skeleton and Ghostly Curses📔 Extra Captaincy Alignments💯 100 Ranges of Seasonal Rewards🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh☠ And Extra: seaofthieves.com/season-eight https://t.co/WDPAdH7VbG

A brand new season beckons Sea of Thieves gamers again into the treacherous waters of Uncommon’s in style multiplayer title. Season 8 brings on-demand PvP between two factions that gamers can align themselves with, accompanied by the choice to earn Allegiance, Captain Alignments, cosmetics and extra.

A better have a look at Launch Notes 2.7.0 of Sea of Thieves Season 8 reveals that the gameplay enhancements launched Cursed Cannonball balancing, with varied tweaks to the merchandise in-game, and emissary warning, letting gamers know that changing into an emissary could make them a worthwhile goal for different gamers.

New hairstyles and beards have additionally been added to the Outpost clothes store. Gamers may also be capable to unlock cosmetics throughout the brand new season with Twitch drops together with each new and traditional objects. Uncommon has additionally added accessibility adjustments, fixes to points and a listing of identified points.

New beauty objects in Sea of Thieves (Picture by way of Sea of Thieves)

With out additional ado, here is the Sea of Thieves Season 8 Launch Notes 2.7.0.

Exploring Sea of Thieves Season 8 Launch Notes 2.7.0

Gameplay Enhancements

Cursed Cannonball Balancing

Cursed Cannonballs are actually extra scarcely found in island barrels, washed-up crates and Rowboats.

Cannonball Crates of the Damned now solely award a single Wraith Cannonball on account of their immense energy.

The impact period of inexperienced Cursed Cannonballs that have an effect on different gamers have now been shortened throughout the board.

Gamers are actually restricted to holding solely 5 Cursed Cannonballs at any given time.

Emissary Warning

Crews representing a Buying and selling Firm as an Emissary will now be proven a notification to remind them that whereas extra rewards may be earned by doing so, they need to additionally count on to develop into a worthwhile goal for different crews.

Entrance Finish Messaging

The sport’s entrance finish notifications despatched from Sea of Thieves Help now convert to the participant’s native time zone.

Outpost Cosmetics

New Hairstyles and Beards

The Outpost clothes store now presents gamers hairstyles and beards from the Forsaken Ashes set, with the Forsaken Ashes Singed Hair and Forsaken Ashes Frazzled Hair in addition to the brand new Forsaken Ashes Beard. All may be bought with gamers’ hard-earned gold.

For pirates in search of a ‘cooler’ look, the Up ‘n’ Down Hair, Topknot Hair and Craggy Beard obtainable from the clothes retailers could also be extra their fashion.

Occasions

Twitch Drops

Proceed to unlock much more cosmetics all through Season Eight with Twitch Drops! Keep tuned to Sea of Thieves social channels to seek out out when Twitch Drops shall be lively, some for Partnered streamers and a few for all streamers, permitting gamers to earn a collection of new and traditional objects from the Jap Winds Sapphire, Rising Morningstar and Frozen Horizon units.

Learn the way to hyperlink your accounts and extra on our devoted Twitch Drops web page.

Accessibility

Tooltip Narration

Tooltips that seem on-screen when interacting with objects can now be narrated, offering improved accessibility for these with low imaginative and prescient.

With text-to-speech narration already enabled, gamers can allow tooltip narration throughout the Language Settings together with configuration choices to permit gamers to outline how a lot of the tooltip is narrated. For extra info, head to the Accessibility information on our help website.

Mounted Points

Gameplay

Gamers taking deadly injury aboard their ship shortly earlier than getting into the Tunnels of the Damned are actually returned to life upon arrival within the Tunnels.

Gamers drowning whereas getting into the Tunnels of the Damned are actually returned to life upon arrival within the Tunnels.

‘Swim Up’ can now be assigned to any key and never simply the spacebar.

When gamers return from the Sunken Kingdom, pleasant merfolk carrying treasure will now resurface nearer to their ship.

Wreckers now seem at shipwrecks whereas on Misplaced Cargo Voyages, and whereas exploring a Shipwreck Graveyard as a part of the Legend of the Veil Voyage.

Captains of Journey

When shopping the Shipwright’s Captaincy store, Voyages that the crew are unable to amass will now present as locked.

Gamers buying or discarding Captain’s Voyages will now discover the Captain’s Bookcase visually adjustments.

The Crossed Harpoons Trinket now seems accurately when positioned on board the ship.

Finishing the Emissary Voyages for every Buying and selling Firm now accurately progresses the suitable Voyage Milestones.

Finishing Emissary Voyages not progresses ‘Found Quests Accomplished’ Milestones.

Gamers ought to now constantly discover the ‘Islands Visited’ Ship Milestone will progress when setting foot on an island.

Finishing Wayfinder, Ghost Ship or Misplaced Shipments Captain’s Voyages will now replace the right Milestones.

When leaving and returning to the ship throughout the Trinket part of the Captaincy tutorial, the Pirate Lord will now be current throughout his voiceover.

Finishing Quests from found Messages in a Bottle in The Satan’s Roar will now progress ‘Satan’s Roar Voyage Quests Accomplished’ Milestones.

The ‘Provisions Bought to the Hunter’s Name’ Milestone now solely progresses when provisions are bought.

Pirate Emporium

The Bleakheart Banshee Costume visible results ought to now be constantly seen by different gamers.

Pirates of all physique sizes and shapes will discover the top of the Spinal Costume not seems squashed.

Setting

Small objects dropped on Rum Runner Isle are actually extra seen to gamers as a substitute of showing beneath the sand’s floor.

Gamers can not stroll by way of rocks on the north facet of Plunder Valley.

Consumer Interface

Gamers swapping from mouse to controller enter will now discover the menu choice constantly follows the actions of the controller.

Accessibility

Gamers enabling ‘Let Video games Learn to Me’ will now discover the ‘Narrate Change Solely’ setting is now enabled by default for brand new gamers.

Visible and Audio

Whereas crusing on a Sloop, gamers ought to not hear a creaking audio impact repeating from the rear canvas.

Icons for Reaper’s Chests and Fort Keys on the ship’s map now seem on the right measurement when enjoying on console.

When the Pageant of the Damned Lantern is turned on, there are not seen points with the glowing crystals.

Textual content and Localisation

The ‘Scuttle Ship’ notification proven when crews expertise repeated defeats by different crews now shows textual content accurately throughout all languages.

Navigating the ship choice menu throughout the entrance finish will now show textual content accurately throughout all languages.

The Captained ship choice display on the entrance finish now shows the worth for ship restoration accurately throughout all languages.

Efficiency and Stability

Eventualities the place crews are stacking giant quantities of treasure on board a ship or adorning an island now have optimised server efficiency, decreasing latency, lag spikes, rubberbanding and server correction throughout gameplay.

Improved server stability to cut back eventualities the place crews are faraway from a recreation session.

Recognized Points

Visible Points Underwater Following Battle

After diving beneath the waves to discover a rival crew within the Battle for the Sea of Thieves, gamers visiting the Sunken Kingdom could expertise visible points when swimming into the depths.

‘Gold Earned’ Milestones

Crews incomes gold by cashing in an Hourglass of Destiny following a Battle will discover the ‘Gold Earned’ Milestones don’t presently progress.

Lowered Server Efficiency

Gamers could expertise eventualities the place they encounter ping spikes at random whereas enjoying, leading to rubberbanding or shopper stutters. Whereas enhancements have been most just lately launched in replace 2.5.3, the workforce proceed to work on additional enhancements for future updates.

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection

In areas of intense motion, gamers could discover themselves firing pictures or touchdown strikes that don’t trigger injury to their targets. Whereas small enhancements proceed to be delivered throughout our common updates, we’re persevering with to research and determine additional enhancements to the participant fight expertise.

Combating foes in Sea of Thieves (Picture by way of Sea of Thieves)

Season 8 is presently reside on Sea of Thieves for gamers to sail into. You’ll be able to try additional particulars about Season 8 right here.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta



